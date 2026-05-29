JoJo Siwa opens up about her romance with Chris Hughes and the backlash they faced

JoJo Siwa has spoken about the early days of her romance with boyfriend Chris Hughes, admitting that the backlash they faced did get to them a little bit. The pair met on Celebrity Big Brother last year and have now celebrated their one-year anniversary.

JoJo Siwa has spoken about the frenzied backlash surrounding the early days of her romance with boyfriend Chris Hughes , admitting it did get to them a little bit.

The pair formed a close friendship when they met on Celebrity Big Brother last year, but raised eyebrows with their bond on the show, given the Dance Moms star was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs at the time. JoJo, 23, went on to split from her partner Kath just hours after CBB wrapped, and in the weeks that followed, fans speculated whether the JoJo and Chris' relationship had blossomed into something more.

Of course this has now proven to be the case, with the couple celebrating their one-year anniversary this week, and JoJo has now opened up about those early days of their relationship. Despite the wild theories and backlash, JoJo has told Daily Mail she and Chris, 33, never had a conversation about any of the claims, and said any opinions about their relationship don't matter to them.

The former child star is set to mark 10 years since the release of her hit song Boomerang with a new EP, that features four new versions of her viral track.

The singer told Daily Mail she and Chris never had a conversation about any of the chatter, and said any opinions about their relationship don't matter to them. Speaking about her relationship with Chris, JoJo said: The thing about it is, we never spoke about it. Him and I never had a conversation of, oh, someone said this, or oh, people are saying that. We, especially in the beginning, we never, ever spoke about it to each other.

I think it definitely got to both of us a little bit because we weren't sure how the other person was feeling. But we never, ever were bothered by an opinion of something. Because I also - look, we both have a decade-long career in this industry where we've had plenty of things said about each other individually and plenty of things that are true and plenty of things that aren't true.

And so I think it just kind of works, and we don't need to talk about it, and our public lives are our public lives, and our private lives are our private lives. We don't talk about when and where they mix, they just naturally do. I don't know, the opinions, for me, the opinions never matter because the only opinion that matters is his and my mom's. Aside from that, honestly, even my dad, like, all good, bro.

If you have an opinion that's not good, all good. JoJo added that she plans to show her grandchildren the moment she and Chris first met on Celebrity Big Brother, saying: It's really fun to look back at. I mean, like, I think about this all the time. Like, a lot of people, right, have their first date, they have a photo of them when they first met, right?

They have a story from when they first met. My parents, they met at the fight where Mike Tyson bit someone's ear off, right? Like that's the night they met, they can remember that. They have a day, they have a story, right?

JoJo and Chris began dating after meeting on Celebrity Big Brother last year, with their close bond in the house raising eyebrows, as the dancer was in a relationship at the time. The former child star is set to mark 10 years since the release of her hit song Boomerang. The new EP features four new versions of her viral track.

Following her appearance on CBB, JoJo said she's discovered a whole new audience of British fans, and she cemented the success with a European tour last year. Asked whether there are any plans for a return to the stage, she hinted: I'll be very, very, very honest, very honest.

This morning I had a conversation with my mom about getting something out for a certain time when a certain something's happening over there already to make it feel like I'm like, yes





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Jojo Siwa Chris Hughes Celebrity Big Brother Romance Backlash New EP Hit Song Boomerang

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