JoJo Siwa Reveals Motherhood Dreams Amid Ongoing Drama with Ex-Girlfriend Kath Ebbs

JoJo Siwa shares her desire to become a mother while her ex-girlfriend Kath Ebbs continues to address their tumultuous breakup on social media. The Dance Moms star and her boyfriend Chris Hughes have been documenting their relationship, which began on Celebrity Big Brother, amid ongoing controversy.

JoJo Siwa, the 22-year-old Dance Moms star, has opened up about her aspiration to become a mother, just weeks after celebrating her one-year anniversary with boyfriend Chris Hughes .

The couple, who met on Celebrity Big Brother, have been sharing their romantic journey on social media, even hinting at the possibility of starting a family last year. During a recent Snapchat Q&A, a fan asked JoJo about her unfulfilled dreams, to which she responded with a heartwarming photo of herself with children at Disneyland, simply stating, 'To be a Mom.

' This revelation comes amid ongoing drama with JoJo's ex-girlfriend, Kath Ebbs, who recently marked the anniversary of their breakup with a scathing post about 'sending hate to cheaters. ' Kath, who uses they/them pronouns, shared a series of Instagram Stories, including a throwback to their breakup reaction video and a message celebrating their new relationship with Tilly Lucas-Rodd.

They also directed harsh words at online trolls who criticized them for being cheated on, vowing to send therapy bills to those who harassed them. The drama surrounding JoJo's love life began during her time on Celebrity Big Brother, where she formed a close bond with Chris despite being in a relationship with Kath. JoJo has maintained that her connection with Chris was initially platonic, denying any physical infidelity.

However, Kath has described feeling 'disorientated, numb, and in shock' after the breakup, suggesting they were victims of 'love bombing.

' Meanwhile, JoJo and Chris have continued to flaunt their relationship publicly, with JoJo recently surprising him with a dance tribute to mark their one-year anniversary. The couple's romance has been a focal point of media attention, especially after JoJo finished in third place on Celebrity Big Brother, where no one was present to greet her at the final, further fueling speculation about her relationship status at the time





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