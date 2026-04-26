JoJo Siwa's Ex Kath Ebbs Marks Breakup Anniversary with Scathing Posts

Kath Ebbs, JoJo Siwa's former partner, publicly addressed the one-year anniversary of their breakup with a series of Instagram posts expressing anger and moving on with new partner Tilly Lucas-Rodd. The posts reference the circumstances surrounding the split, which occurred during Siwa's appearance on Celebrity Big Brother and her subsequent relationship with Chris Hughes.

Kath Ebbs , the former girlfriend of singer JoJo Siwa, publicly addressed the anniversary of their breakup with a series of pointed Instagram posts on Sunday.

The posts centered around the theme of 'sending hate to cheaters' and showcased Ebbs’s current relationship with Tilly Lucas-Rodd. The anniversary marks one year since the fallout following Siwa’s appearance on the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother, where she developed a close connection with Chris Hughes, now her boyfriend.

Ebbs, who uses They/Them pronouns, was reportedly left deeply hurt when Siwa ended their relationship at a CBB after-party, citing 'confused feelings' and a realization that Ebbs wasn’t the person she envisioned spending her future with. Siwa has consistently denied any physical infidelity, characterizing her initial bond with Hughes as a 'platonic' and 'strong friendship' that evolved after the relationship with Ebbs ended.

However, Ebbs’s recent social media activity suggests a continued sense of betrayal and anger. The posts included a reshare of their original breakup reaction video, accompanied by the caption 'Happy one year anniversary to her x,' and images of affectionate moments with Lucas-Rodd, captioned 'Sending hate to your cheating ex day.

' Ebbs also directly confronted online trolls who had criticized them for being cheated on, stating that therapy bills would be sent to those individuals. The situation unfolded rapidly after Siwa’s time in the Celebrity Big Brother house, where the lack of a supportive presence from Ebbs at the finale and a refusal to reunite on camera further fueled speculation about the state of their relationship.

Ebbs detailed feeling 'disorientated, numb and in shock' after being dumped at the after-party, having flown to the show to offer support to Siwa. Prior to the breakup, Ebbs described a relationship filled with intense affection and future-oriented promises, including discussions of marriage. They alluded to experiencing 'love bombing,' characterized by excessive displays of affection and adoration. The abrupt end to the relationship, coupled with the public nature of Siwa’s connection with Hughes, left Ebbs feeling humiliated and betrayed.

Ebbs had been dating Siwa since November 2024. The fallout included Ebbs unfollowing Siwa on Instagram and publicly announcing the split, expressing a need for clarity after weeks of observing the situation unfold without direct communication from Siwa. The current posts represent a clear statement of moving on and a pointed rebuke of Siwa’s actions and the subsequent online negativity directed towards Ebbs. The couple are now engaged





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