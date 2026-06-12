Jon Hamm Disqualified from Guest Drama Actor Emmy Due to Rule Change

Jon Hamm has been disqualified from contention for the guest drama actor Emmy for his role as Paul Marks on The Morning Show due to a recent rule change. Apple TV made a mistake in putting Hamm forth as a candidate in the guest drama actor category for The Morning Show's fourth season, according to Variety.

Jon Hamm has been disqualified from contention for the guest drama actor Emmy for his role as Paul Marks on The Morning Show due to a recent rule change.

Apple TV made a mistake in putting Hamm forth as a candidate in the guest drama actor category for The Morning Show's fourth season, according to Variety. Hamm played the role of Marks on three editions of the show's fourth frame, which is less than half of the 10 episodes that aired in 2025.

The rule that thwarted Hamm's eligibility for this year's race states that actors who have been nominated for best lead or supporting roles are barred from submitting as guest performers, according to the outlet. The Television Academy in January of 2025 streamlined the rules to clarify that a performer who's nominated for a role as a lead or supporting star cannot later submit as a guest performer for the same part.

Hamm was a 2024 Nominee Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work as Marks on The Morning Show, therefore making him ineligible to submit his work as a guest star moving forward. The Mad Men alum is not the only notable name impacted by the tweaked rule, as this year's lot of potential nominees has been slimmed as a result.

Another performer impacted is Meryl Streep, who has been seen on Only Murders in the Building since its third season. With the new rule, the three-time Oscar-winner is ineligible to be nominated as a guest star despite meeting other criteria in terms of appearances.

Hamm was erroneously submitted as a nominee by Apple TV and the TV Academy also didn't catch the mistake initially, as it listed him as a contender in guest category in ballots put out Thursday, Variety reported. Hamm is still in contention for honors this year for his work on Apple TV's Your Friends and Neighbors, in which he played the lead role of Andrew Cooper on nine episodes.

The actor can also collect an Emmy for his efforts on the Fox animated series Grimsburg, on which he voices the role of the character Marvin Flute. The Television Academy in January of 2025 streamlined the rules to clarify that a performer who's nominated for a role as a lead or supporting star cannot later submit as a guest performer for the same part.

His lone victory came in 2015 when he won the honors for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his signature role as advertising exec Don Draper on Mad Men. The St. Louis-born actor has a detailed history at the Emmy awards, having been nominated for honors a total of 18 times; seen with wife Anna Osceola in 2025.

The St. Louis-born actor has a detailed history at the Emmy awards, having been nominated for honors a total of 18 times. His lone victory came in 2015 when he won the honors for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his signature role as advertising exec Don Draper on Mad Men. He has also been nominated for his work on shows such as 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Fargo.

Voting for contenders for the 78th Emmy Awards concludes June 22. The award show is slated to air on NBC on September 14





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Jon Hamm Emmy Awards The Morning Show Meryl Streep Only Murders In The Building Your Friends And Neighbors Grimsburg Television Academy

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