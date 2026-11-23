New Emerson polling data reveals Senator Jon Ossoff leading the 2028 Democratic field while Governor Gavin Newsom falls to third place, signaling a major shift in party prospects.

A significant realignment in the early contours of the 2028 Democratic presidential race has been unveiled by recent polling data. Senator Jon Ossoff has emerged as the top choice among Democratic voters for the 2028 White House bid, surpassing California Governor Gavin Newsom, who was previously viewed as the leading frontrunner. The shift marks a dramatic turn in fortunes for both politicians as the party prepares for future electoral contests.

Ossoff Leads Poll While Newsom Falls

Senator Jon Ossoff topped the field of potential Democratic candidates in a new Emerson College poll released this week. Seventeen percent of respondents selected Ossoff in both an open-ended question and when presented with a list of options. This represents a substantial increase from November 2024 and November 2025, when Ossoff received no support in similar surveys regarding a 2028 presidential run.

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Conversely, Governor Gavin Newsom has experienced a sharp decline in his standing among Democratic voters. In the most recent survey, Newsom scored third and fifth in two separate polling questions. This is a significant drop from the previous year when Newsom led with 24 percent in an Emerson College poll. His current support has fallen to just 8 percent in the latest survey, indicating a weakening of his position as the party's preferred candidate.

Rise of Other Candidates in Field

Other figures in the Democratic Party are also gaining ground according to the Emerson College poll. New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has seen her prospects rise significantly. Her support increased from three percent last year to 12 percent on the open-ended question. When voters picked from a list, her support reached 15 percent, suggesting growing enthusiasm for her potential presidential bid.

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Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who led the 2028 candidate pool after the 2024 election, has also seen her numbers adjust. She was supported by 16 percent of poll respondents who picked names from a list. However, only 6 percent of respondents to the open-ended question named her as their choice. This discrepancy highlights the difference between forced-choice polling and natural voter sentiment regarding her 2028 prospects.

Ossoff's Political Trajectory and Re-election

Jon Ossoff's recent political success has bolstered his national profile and presidential prospects. The Georgia Democrat handily won re-election to his second term in the US Senate earlier this month. His victory contributed to a blue wave in Georgia, where voters also elected former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as the state's governor. This political shift ensures that any vacancy in Ossoff's Senate seat would be filled by a Democrat.

Ossoff's path to prominence has been steady since his initial entry into national politics. In 2017, he ran for a seat in the US House of Representatives against Karen Handel. He narrowly lost in what was then the most expensive congressional race in US history. Two years later, he ran for the US Senate and won in 2020, becoming the first millennial elected to the US Senate.

Bold Rhetoric and Financial Controversies

Ossoff has cultivated a reputation for bold rhetoric, which has earned him a dedicated following. Earlier this year, a clip of the Senator targeting two of Donald Trump's sons went viral. He accused Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump of corrupt business dealings in Kazakhstan. He referred to them as 'Prince Eric and Prince Don' in a viral statement that amplified his national visibility.

This rhetorical strategy has drawn attention from political commentators. Writer and editor for Queerty, Alex Reimer, stated on X that Ossoff is becoming a top presidential contender. Reimer described Ossoff as handsome, articulate, and authoritative. He suggested Ossoff could achieve Obama-like margins against Republican candidates such as JD Vance or Marco Rubio in a general election.

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However, Ossoff's financial ties have drawn scrutiny. The Georgia Democrat comes from a wealthy background, having attended private schools and received an inheritance from his grandfather. His father owns Strafford Publications. Federal Election Commission records revealed in a Daily Mail report that Ossoff received over $100,000 from individuals named in the Epstein files across his various campaign accounts. This revelation complicates his public narrative.

The Epstein Class Narrative

Ossoff has attempted to boost his national profile by railing against what he calls the 'Epstein Class'. This term describes wealthy and powerful individuals who have escaped political accountability. These are the political and business names that appeared in files related to convicted pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. The Department of Justice released these files last year, sparking widespread public interest and debate.

Ossoff uses the 'Epstein Class' shorthand as a central part of his pitch to hold his Senate seat in 2026. He positions himself as an outsider fighting against entrenched elite interests. Yet, the fact that part of the very group he decries was funding his bid for another term of power creates a complex political contradiction. This dynamic will likely be a focal point in upcoming debates about his eligibility and authenticity.

Implications for the 2028 Race

The shift in voter preference from Gavin Newsom to Jon Ossoff signals changing values within the Democratic electorate. Newsom, who once looked like the lion of the 2028 Democratic presidential field, now faces a new challenger in his own territory. The Emerson poll reveals a party that may be favoring younger, more rhetorically bold candidates over established governors.

As the 2028 cycle progresses, these polling numbers will likely influence fundraising and endorsement strategies. The rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the steady presence of Kamala Harris keep the field competitive. However, Jon Ossoff's current lead positions him as the primary candidate to watch. His ability to navigate the controversy surrounding his financial ties while maintaining his bold political stance will determine his future in the race.