Jon Rahm's Masters Performance Raises Questions About His Future and LIV Golf Move

Jon Rahm's disappointing performance at the 2026 Masters has ignited discussions about his career trajectory, the impact of his move to LIV Golf, and his future in the sport. This article analyzes Rahm's struggles, compares his current form to his past dominance, and explores the broader implications for his career and the future of LIV Golf.

An observation about Jon Rahm : when this wounded Spaniard gets angry with himself, which is increasingly often, he tends to swear in English. This linguistic slip, a small window into his current state, is perhaps fitting for a man who seems at odds with himself and his recent trajectory in the world of professional golf.

The question on everyone's mind, particularly after his performance at the Masters, is: what is he these days? Is he still one of the very best in the game? The talent is undeniable, the skill still present. However, the more complex question remains: is he even close to the player he was, or the player he was projected to become? The evidence from his scorecards at the Masters this week suggests a frustrating answer. As he navigated the third round at Augusta National, Rahm, the former champion and pre-tournament favorite, appeared out of place among the early starters, a polite way of saying he was an also-ran. While some would be thrilled to make the cut, Rahm, the once-feared 'Rahmbo,' made it on the number. He was the 2023 Masters champion, a Ryder Cup titan, and the world's number one for 52 weeks. But this week, he looked like a shadow of that player. \His performance this week at the Masters was a stark contrast to his past dominance. After a first-round 78, he spoke of needing a 'miracle' and followed up with a 70, admitting only a 'heck of a round' might salvage his week. A 73 on Saturday further cemented his struggles. It is hard to avoid the feeling that his career, since joining LIV in late 2023, has taken a similar turn. The financial windfall of £400 million is a matter of debate. At 31, it seems his prime years may be slipping away. His relevance among the elite has diminished, replaced by nostalgic predictions and reality-check results on the biggest stages. That said, Rahm hasn't become a bad golfer, with finishes including a T45, a cut, an injury, T7, T14, T8, T7, T34, and whatever he delivers on Sunday. Objectively, this is still a good record. However, when compared to 2021 when he won the US Open, and in his final season on the PGA Tour in 2023, where he won the Masters and finished second at the Open, the contrast is clear. During this period, he secured 17 other titles between 2017 and 2023 on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour. Now, the slide is clear. He was expected to battle McIlroy and Scheffler for an entire era. While he can perform well in the smaller fields and gentler courses of LIV, there are too many faded stars on that tour. When asked about this, he denies it, just as he denies rumors of buyer's remorse. \Tyrrell Hatton, his LIV teammate, dismissed these assumptions as 'media bull****', but many in golf believe them to be true. A senior figure on the DP World Tour shared this sentiment earlier in the week. It begs the question whether Rahm has questioned his move, particularly given the departures of Koepka and Reed from LIV and the uncertainty surrounding DeChambeau's future. Where does this leave LIV, and where does it leave Rahm, whose contract reportedly runs through 2027? Rahm is in a no-man's land, stubbornly committed to his ongoing dispute with the DP World Tour over unpaid fines. His place in the next Ryder Cup, where he still holds enormous stock, is in peril if he doesn't concede. Despite a minor protestation that he was at the Masters, he did let some thoughts slip, offering an assurance he will be at Adare Manor in 2027. To watch him play is a reminder that he can still play shots like few others. He is still a draw, but his form is a significant concern





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