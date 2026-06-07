Jon Snow Reveals Alzheimer's Diagnosis Four Years After Retirement

Former Channel 4 newsreader Jon Snow, 76, has been battling Alzheimer's for four years. He and his wife share his story to raise awareness and encourage participation in clinical trials.

Jon Snow , the iconic former Channel 4 News presenter who reported on major global events for over three decades, has been privately battling Alzheimer's disease for four years.

The 76-year-old broadcaster, known for his colorful attire and authoritative voice, revealed his diagnosis publicly for the first time in an interview at his home on the North Wessex Downs. Snow, who retired in December 2021 at age 74, experienced a rapid decline shortly after leaving the newsroom, which his wife, Dr. Precious Lunga, attributed to a combination of depression and the onset of Alzheimer's.

Despite his efforts to mask his condition with impeccable manners, close friends noticed memory lapses and confusion, such as failing to recognize familiar faces. Snow's deterioration began with small peculiarities: forgetting phone calls from colleagues, losing appetite for favorite meals, and waking up thinking he was still employed. Dr. Lunga, a neuroscientist, recognized the signs and sought an early diagnosis, which is critical for accessing emerging treatments.

While there is no cure, new drugs are being tested globally, and Snow's family hopes his disclosure will encourage others to participate in clinical trials. The news has sent ripples through the broadcasting community, with tributes pouring in from former colleagues who describe Snow as a titan of journalism. His cousin, historian Dan Snow, and other family members have expressed support.

Snow's condition highlights the challenges faced by many retirees who lose the intellectual stimulation of a demanding career, potentially accelerating cognitive decline. Dr. Lunga emphasizes the importance of not dismissing memory issues as mere aging, especially when accompanied by depression or social withdrawal. Snow's legacy includes his fearless reporting from war zones and his role in shaping evening news into a trusted institution.

He was a familiar face for viewers who relied on him for coverage of the Iranian Revolution, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the Covid pandemic. Now, he faces a private battle that he has chosen to share to reduce stigma and promote research. The Alzheimer's Society has praised his openness, noting that public figures can help change perceptions of the disease.

Snow remains engaged with music, playing the piano daily, and enjoys visits from friends, though his memory continues to fade. Precious Lunga describes the emotional toll of watching her husband struggle, but she remains determined to support him through every stage. This story serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of even the sharpest minds and the urgent need for advancements in dementia care and treatment





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