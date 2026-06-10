Jon Stewart Mocks Kristen Welker's Plea After Trump Storms Out of Meet the Press Interview

comedian Jon Stewart criticized both Donald Trump and Kristen Welker after the president abruptly ended a Meet the Press interview, calling Welker's attempt to persuade him to stay one of journalism's worst pleas.

Jon Stewart launched a fiery critique of NBC News reporter Kristen Welker following President Donald Trump 's abrupt termination of a televised interview on Meet the Press, branding her subsequent plea as one of the worst in journalism history.

The incident occurred during a recorded segment in Wisconsin, where the interview unraveled after Welker pressed Trump on his persistent claims about the 2020 election and evolving campaign promises regarding foreign conflicts. Stewart, on The Daily Show, dissected the exchange, arguing Trump walked away not due to the rainy conditions repeatedly mentioned, but because he faced challenging questions.

Trump accused NBC and other major networks of bias, calling Meet the Press crooked before ending the interview with statements like, "You're a one-sided, crooked network. All right, let's call it quits, because I've had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time.

" Stewart mocked the president's departure as evidence of his inability to handle direct confrontation, likening it to "the hissy fit of an incredibly fragile man baby whose paper-thin skin can't handle venturing out of the sycophantic embrace of his tongue-bathing acolytes. " He also ridiculed Welker's appeal as Trump left, where she said, "Mr President, let's ... please, I traveled all the way to Wisconsin," calling it a disastrous plea that undermined her earlier strong questioning.

Stewart's segment highlighted the rarity of an interviewer persistently pressing Trump, particularly when Welker challenged him on his "no new wars" promise by playing clips of his past statements, and demanded evidence for his 2020 election rigging claims. The comedian capped his critique by imagining absurd reasons Welker could have used to keep Trump, such as claiming business class travel or local TV scheduling, underscoring the absurdity of the encounter





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