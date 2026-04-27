Jonah Hill and Other Celebrities Embrace Quieter Lives Away from Hollywood

Jonah Hill and his wife Olivia Millar have joined a growing list of celebrities leaving Los Angeles for a more peaceful lifestyle. Hill shared his reasons for moving to San Diego during a podcast appearance, highlighting the benefits of a smaller community and family-focused environment. Other stars like Nikki Glaser, Luke Grimes, and Josh Duhamel have also made similar moves, prioritizing privacy and a connection to nature over the Hollywood spotlight.

Jonah Hill , the acclaimed filmmaker and actor, has recently shared his reasons for leaving Los Angeles to embrace a more tranquil lifestyle in San Diego with his wife, Olivia Millar, and their two children.

During a live recording of the podcast SmartLess on Saturday, the 42-year-old star revealed that he made the decision to relocate three years ago, seeking a quieter environment away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. Hill described his new home as a 'very small town' with 'incredible' neighbors who treat him with normalcy, never prying into his career or personal life.

He emphasized the importance of privacy and a sense of community, stating that his neighbor, Dr. Sean, has become one of his closest friends without ever making him feel like a celebrity. The actor also took a moment to acknowledge his wife, Olivia Millar, calling her his 'best friend' and praising her support during their journey to a simpler life.

Hill reflected on his upbringing in Los Angeles during the 1990s, recalling the unique blend of urban adventures and creative freedom that defined his youth. He fondly remembered the days of skateboarding downtown, sneaking into movie premieres, and experiencing the vibrant underground scenes of punk, graffiti, and comedy without the interference of the internet. This nostalgia underscored his appreciation for the authenticity and spontaneity of his childhood, which he now seeks to replicate in a more family-oriented setting.

Earlier this month, Hill made headlines when he revealed his marital status and the arrival of his second child during a conversation with legendary director Martin Scorsese. He humorously noted that the only thing that could keep him away from his family is his dedication to the editing room, highlighting his commitment to both his career and his loved ones.

Hill and Millar, the daughter of 1980s supermodel Esmé Marshall, were first seen together in Santa Barbara in September 2022 and welcomed their first child in June 2023. Their decision to leave Los Angeles is part of a growing trend among celebrities who are opting for a more laidback lifestyle away from the Hollywood spotlight. Comedienne Nikki Glaser, for instance, returned to her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, in 2022 after thriving in the entertainment industry in Southern California.

Her move was documented in the E! reality series Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? , which showcased her journey back to her roots and the support of her parents, EJ and Julie Glaser. Glaser recently shared her contentment with her new life during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, stating that she moved back to St. Louis after the pandemic to escape the chaos of the entertainment world.

Similarly, Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes discussed his relocation from Hollywood to Montana during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience in March. Grimes, along with his wife Bianca Rodrigues Grimes and their one-year-old son Rigel, has embraced the outdoor lifestyle and the slower pace of life in Montana.

Actor Josh Duhamel has also spoken openly about his decision to leave Los Angeles for North Dakota, where he enjoys a more outdoorsy life with his wife Audra Mari and their growing family. These celebrities' choices reflect a broader desire among high-profile individuals to prioritize family, privacy, and a connection to nature over the glamour and demands of Hollywood





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