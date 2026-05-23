Jonah Hill Lists Malibu Mansion for $13.25 Million

Jonah Hill, known for his roles in 'Superbad' and 'The Wolf of Wall Street', has listed his Malibu mansion for sale. The actor moved to San Diego to raise his children in a quieter environment.

Jonah Hill , the actor known for films like 'Superbad' and 'The Wolf of Wall Street', has listed his former Malibu mansion for sale at $13.25 million.

He moved to San Diego three years ago to raise his children with his wife, Olivia Millar, seeking a quieter life away from the spotlight. The Malibu property, located in the exclusive Malibu Colony enclave, boasts stunning ocean views, a private beach access, and a spacious interior designed for entertaining. The recently renovated residence features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a soaring living room with a dramatic fireplace, and a chef's kitchen.

The home was previously sold for $11.1 million in 2022, after Hill had lived there for only a year. He also sold his luxurious New York City apartment for $10.56 million in the same year. Hill's decision to leave Los Angeles for a quieter life was motivated by his desire to raise his children in a more peaceful environment.

He spoke about his move during a live recording of the SmartLess podcast, expressing his appreciation for the tranquility of his new home in San Diego. The actor has maintained a balance between his new life and his work, traveling back and forth for projects while enjoying the peace and privacy of his coastal town





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