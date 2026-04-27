Jonah Hill Opens Up About Leaving Los Angeles for a Quieter Life in San Diego

Jonah Hill discusses his decision to leave Los Angeles and raise his family in San Diego, joining other celebrities who have opted for a more relaxed lifestyle outside of Hollywood. The actor reflects on his upbringing in LA and shares insights into his new life with wife Olivia Millar and their two children.

Jonah Hill , the 42-year-old filmmaker and actor, has joined the growing list of celebrities choosing to leave Los Angeles for a quieter, more family-oriented lifestyle.

During a live recording of the podcast SmartLess on Saturday, Hill shared his reasons for relocating to San Diego with his wife, Olivia Millar, and their two children.

'I wanted to leave LA and raise a family outside of Los Angeles,' he stated, explaining that he moved to a small town three years ago where he has found a supportive and unobtrusive community. 'They never treat me weird or ask me about my job or anything,' Hill said of his neighbors, emphasizing the privacy and normalcy he has found in his new environment.

He also praised his wife, calling her 'my best friend,' and acknowledged her presence in the audience during the podcast recording. Hill reflected on his upbringing in Los Angeles during the 1990s, describing it as a unique time when he could explore the city's diverse subcultures, from skateboarding to comedy clubs, without the distractions of the internet.

'You had access to show business stuff, but you had access to punk and skating and graffiti and all the naughty stuff. And there was no internet. It was just so awesome,' he reminisced. Earlier this month, Hill revealed more personal milestones during a conversation with Martin Scorsese, including his marriage to Millar and the birth of their second child.

He joked that the only thing that could separate him from his family is his work in the editing room. Hill and Millar, whose mother is the 1980s supermodel Esmé Marshall, were first seen together in Santa Barbara in September 2022 and welcomed their first child in June 2023. Hill's decision to leave Hollywood aligns with a trend among other high-profile figures seeking a more laidback lifestyle.

Comedian Nikki Glaser returned to her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, in 2022 after years in Southern California, a move documented in the E! reality series Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?. Glaser explained her decision during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, saying, 'I moved back to St. Louis after Covid and kind of just got away from it all and stayed there.

' Similarly, Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes discussed his move from Hollywood to Montana with his wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, and their son Rigel during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience in March. Josh Duhamel has also spoken about trading Los Angeles for North Dakota, where he enjoys an outdoorsy life with his wife, Audra Mari, and their growing family.

These celebrities' choices reflect a broader desire among many to prioritize family, privacy, and a slower pace of life over the hustle and bustle of Hollywood





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