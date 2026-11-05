Jonathan Bennett Promotes LGBTQ Representation in New Hallmark Movie Save The Date For Christmas

Actor Jonathan Bennett discusses his upcoming Hallmark movie Save The Date For Christmas, his role on General Hospital, and his commitment to LGBTQ representation.

Actor Jonathan Bennett is preparing to bring authentic LGBTQ representation back to the Hallmark Channel with his latest holiday film, Save The Date For Christmas. The movie, which features Bennett alongside Italia Ricci, is scheduled to premiere on December 20th on the Hallmark Channel. This upcoming release marks a significant continuation of Bennett's effort to expand diversity within the network's romantic programming.

Advancing LGBTQ Representation on Hallmark Channel

Bennett has long viewed his roles in Hallmark productions as a platform to challenge traditional norms and reflect real-world relationships. He previously made history in 2020 by starring in The Christmas House, the first Hallmark film to feature a same-sex couple and a same-sex kiss. Since that groundbreaking debut, the actor has utilized his position to share love stories that resonate with his own life experiences.

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The actor, who came out as gay in 2017 and married actor Jaymes Vaughn in 2022, emphasized the personal significance of these projects. He noted that growing up in Ohio, he rarely saw his type of love story represented on screen. Consequently, he finds deep fulfillment in using the broad reach of Hallmark movies to push boundaries and provide visibility for LGBTQ audiences who have historically been underrepresented in mainstream holiday programming.

New Film Features Diverse Romantic Storylines

The new film, Save The Date For Christmas, continues this trajectory by blending multiple types of romantic narratives within a single production. Bennett described the movie as containing both gay love and straight love, offering a richer tapestry of relationships for viewers. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to tell these stories to a mass audience, noting that the positive fan response to The Christmas House demonstrated a strong desire for more diverse content.

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During his recent appearance at the 2026 Daytime Emmys, Bennett reiterated his commitment to this mission. He stated that sharing a love story that looks like his own is important to him personally and professionally. The positive reception of his previous work has reinforced his decision to continue advocating for inclusive storytelling within the holiday movie genre.

Balancing Daytime Soap with Holiday Movies

While preparing for his holiday release, Bennett is also managing a demanding role as Joe Fitzpatrick on the long-running soap opera General Hospital. He joined the cast earlier this year and has already appeared in 35 episodes. The actor described the intense filming schedule of daytime television as a boot camp for actors, citing the need to memorize approximately 80 pages of dialogue daily.

Bennett contrasted this rigorous pace with the three-week production timeline typical for Hallmark movies. He admitted that the transition was initially rocky but has since become a favorite part of his career. Working alongside daytime legends has improved his skills in taking direction and delivering lines in a single take, making the experience both challenging and rewarding for his professional development.

Mean Gems and Personal Life Connections

Despite his current television success, a generation of fans still primarily associates Bennett with his iconic role as Aaron Samuels in the 2004 film Mean Gems. When asked about his relationship with his former co-stars, the actor confirmed that they remain supportive of one another. He compared their current dynamic to college classmates who love each other but maintain a casual contact due to adult responsibilities.

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Bennett's personal life remains a source of inspiration for his work. His marriage to Jaymes Vaughn provides a real-life parallel to the fictional narratives he portrays. By combining his professional achievements in both holiday films and daytime dramas, Bennett continues to carve out a unique space for LGBTQ actors in mainstream entertainment while maintaining strong connections to his past and present community.