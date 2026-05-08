Jonathan Cheban Shares Thoughts on Kim Kardashian's Potential Fourth Marriage

Kim Kardashian's best friend Jonathan Cheban discusses the possibility of her marrying Lewis Hamilton, praises their relationship, and addresses their enduring friendship.

Kim Kardashian 's longtime friend and confidant Jonathan Cheban , known as the Food God, recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of the reality star walking down the aisle for the fourth time.

At Vulture's Virtual Reality Masterminds event in New York, Cheban, 52, playfully dismissed the idea of Kardashian, 45, marrying her new boyfriend, Formula 1 megastar Lewis Hamilton, 41. When asked about the prospect of another wedding for Kardashian, Cheban rolled his eyes and told the Daily Mail, 'Oh God, I will not go there. I've been through two. This is it.

I'm stopping while I'm ahead.

' Despite his reluctance to discuss marriage, Cheban praised the couple, calling them a 'gorgeous couple' who fit together perfectly, like a good yin and yang. He added that they are both very cool and fashionable, having known each other for over a decade before their recent romance began in November. Kardashian and Hamilton have been dating for six months and were recently seen holding hands in public for the first time while leaving a Broadway play.

Their relationship has been blossoming, with the pair spending New Year's Eve together in Aspen, taking a weekend trip to Europe, and making public appearances at high-profile events like the Super Bowl. In March, they enjoyed a luxurious trip to Utah and later traveled to Tokyo with Kardashian's children.

Earlier this year, Kardashian expressed her ambivalence about marriage on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden podcast, stating that she is not sure if she will ever get married again. She acknowledged the challenges of finding someone who can handle her high-profile life but also expressed a desire to share her life with someone special. Kardashian is not lonely, thanks to her close-knit circle of friends, including Cheban, whom she has known for nearly two decades.

In January, she addressed rumors about their friendship on her sister Khloe's podcast, explaining that maintaining friendships can be difficult when you have children and a busy lifestyle. Cheban also confirmed that they are still close, despite not being seen together as often in public. He told Us Weekly in March that they talk all the time and that the rumors about their friendship ending are unfounded.

Kardashian and Cheban have a long history together, with Cheban making regular appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and joining her at events like Coachella and furniture shopping trips in Los Angeles. Their bond remains strong, even as their lives have evolved





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