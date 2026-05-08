Jonathan Goodwin Settles Legal Action Against America's Got Talent Producers After Life-Changing Accident

Former stuntman Jonathan Goodwin has settled his lawsuit against America's Got Talent producers after a 2021 accident left him paralyzed. The confidential agreement follows a horrific incident where Goodwin was crushed between burning cars during rehearsals. Meanwhile, his fiancée Amanda Abbington reflects on their emotional journey, and entertainment news highlights Zendaya's role in The Odyssey and Adele's acting debut.

Jonathan Goodwin , the former stuntman and escapologist who was left paralyzed after a horrific accident during rehearsals for America's Got Talent : Extreme in 2021, has settled his legal action against the show's producers, Fremantle, and broadcaster NBCU.

The case, which was dismissed 'with prejudice,' meaning it cannot be revisited in court, was resolved confidentially, though sources suggest Goodwin received a substantial compensation package to cover his medical and social needs. The accident occurred when Goodwin, strapped into a straitjacket and suspended 70 feet in the air, was crushed between two burning cars after the rope he was using snapped.

He suffered multiple injuries, including broken bones, third-degree burns, and a severed spinal cord, nearly dying on the operating table. His fiancée, actress Amanda Abbington, described the ordeal in harrowing detail, recounting how he fell 30 feet and sustained life-altering injuries. The couple, who got engaged on their first date in 2021, had planned to marry in 2025 but postponed their wedding until the litigation was resolved.

Goodwin, who was a finalist on Britain's Got Talent in 2019, has since transitioned to a new career as a hypnotherapist. Meanwhile, Abbington, who faced her own challenges, including allegations of bullying during her time on Strictly Come Dancing, has spoken about the emotional toll of the past few years, describing it as a 'rollercoaster' and acknowledging the support she received from Goodwin, her friends, and her children.

In unrelated entertainment news, Zendaya's portrayal of Athena in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey has sparked mixed reactions. The trailer, which features Matt Damon as Odysseus and Tom Holland as Telemachus, has drawn criticism for Holland's American accent and the overall production's perceived lack of gravitas.

Additionally, Adele is set to make her acting debut in Tom Ford's Cry To Heaven, alongside a star-studded cast including Colin Firth, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Thandiwe Newton. The film is expected to premiere at the Venice Film Festival later this year





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Jonathan Goodwin America's Got Talent Amanda Abbington The Odyssey Adele

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