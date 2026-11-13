Jonathan Ross Addresses 2004 Joke Linking David Walliams to Teenagers Amid Scandal

Jonathan Ross defends a 2004 comedy joke about David Walliams and a 15-year-old, denying awareness of predatory behavior as police investigate Walliams for sexual offenses.

Television personality Jonathan Ross has issued a formal statement regarding a controversial joke he delivered over a decade ago, seeking to distance himself from actor David Walliams. The clarification comes as the Metropolitan Police launch a fresh investigation into separate alleged serious sexual offenses committed by Walliams. This legal development follows the recent conviction of Ross's former friend, Russell Brand, for rape and sexual assaults, creating a complex web of associations for the 65-year-old broadcaster. Ross, who is estimated to be worth approximately £30 million, currently stars in a primetime chat show on ITV and maintains a significant presence in British entertainment culture.

Clarifying the 2004 Comedy Joke Context

Ross has explicitly denied knowing about any predatory tendencies regarding Walliams when he made the remark at the British Comedy Awards in 2004. The clip, which recently resurfaced in an ITV documentary exposing Walliams, shows Ross telling the audience that the awards were like most 15-year-olds: drunk, unpredictable, and likely going home with Walliams. The camera then captures Walliams in the audience flashing a crude V-sign and laughing. Ross claims this punchline was submitted by the scriptwriting team and was intended as an exaggeration of Walliams publicly dating younger women, a notion he insists he believed was not based on actual events involving minors. He states that had he suspected the joke referred to real crimes, he would have refused to use it and severed ties with the comedian immediately.

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Timeline Contradictions in Ross Defense

However, chronological evidence suggests that Ross's explanation regarding the joke's intended meaning may be flawed. In 2004, David Walliams was at the very beginning of his fame, having only recently premiered Little Britain in 2003. Media records from that specific year indicate that Walliams was linked with only two women: Lisa Snowdon, who was one year younger than him, and Abi Titmuss, who was five years younger. Both women have stated that they were merely friends and not romantically involved with the actor at the time. The first named girlfriend of Walliams to appear in the press was Emily Scott, an Australian model 12 years his junior, but this relationship was not reported until 2006, two years after the broadcast in question.

Public Perception and Professional Relationships

The public narrative surrounding Walliams in 2004 differed significantly from Ross's claimed understanding of his private life. Due to Walliams' camp mannerisms and his tendency to play up to homosexual stereotypes, many members of the public likely assumed he was gay at that time. This context raises questions about who might have possessed private information suggesting Walliams' attraction to teenage girls. The discrepancy between the public record of Walliams' romantic life in 2004 and the specific nature of Ross's joke implies that the scriptwriting team may have had access to non-public knowledge. Ross maintains that he is shocked by the footage but insists his intent was purely comedic and not indicative of any personal knowledge of misconduct.

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Police Investigation and Ongoing Scrutiny

While Walliams has not been charged with any criminal offenses and denies all allegations of grooming and sexually assaulting a teenage fan, the scrutiny on his professional relationships continues to intensify. The Metropolitan Police announced last night that they have launched a separate investigation into alleged serious sexual offenses by Walliams. This latest development adds pressure to figures associated with the comedian, including Ross. The broadcaster has been at pains to dissociate himself from Walliams, who is 55 years old, as the scandal threatens to overshadow Walliams' career. The legal proceedings are expected to proceed independently of the documentary's release, with further details likely to emerge as the investigation unfolds.

Impact on Television Career and Legacy

The fallout from these allegations has prompted a broader re-evaluation of past interactions within the British comedy scene. Images from the documentary show Ross sitting at a table with Walliams in the background, with an arm around the shoulder of 18-year-old Lilly Creightmore. Such imagery is being scrutinized alongside the 2004 joke, despite Creightmore being a legal adult at the time. Ross, known for his unfiltered humor and long tenure as a central figure in comedy, faces the challenge of navigating these sensitive accusations without damaging his remaining professional commitments. His statement emphasizes that the joke was tasteless and would not be made today, yet he firmly rejects any implication of prior knowledge of criminal behavior by his former friend.