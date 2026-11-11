Jonathan Ross says he was horrified by David Walliams and Russell Brand allegations

Jonathan Ross has said he was genuinely unaware of the conduct of David Walliams and Russell Brand when they were on friendly terms, and called a resurfaced 2004 joke about a 15-year-old tasteless but not his own.

Jonathan Ross has said he was horrified by the revelations about David Walliams and the crimes of Russell Brand. He added that he had once been on friendly terms with both men and was genuinely unaware of their conduct at the time.

Brand was sentenced to more than ten years in prison on Monday at Southwark Crown Court. He had been convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Walliams has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and of preying on multiple teenagers in an investigation by The Guardian. He denies all the allegations levelled against him and has not been charged with any offences.

Also read Jonathan Ross's disturbing joke about David Walliams has resurfaced amid those 'grooming' allegations

Ross on Walliams and Brand Revelations

Ross said he was as horrified by the revelations about Walliams and the crimes of Brand as the rest of the nation. There was a time in his life when he was on friendly terms with both men, he said, and during that period he was genuinely unaware of their conduct. He addressed a resurfaced clip from the British Comedy Awards in 2004 in which he made light of the notion of Walliams going home with a 15-year-old.

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In the footage Ross told the audience: The Comedy Awards is 15 years old, and like most 15-year-olds it is drunk, it is unpredictable and it is probably going home with David Walliams. Ross said he recognised how deeply shocking it was to revisit the footage. He described the joke as tasteless and said he would not dream of making it today about anyone, but that was beside the point.

He insisted the joke was submitted to him by the Comedy Awards script writing team. He believed the punchline referred to the fact that Walliams had publicly dated younger women, exaggerated for comic effect. Ross said that had he had any reason to suspect it might be referring to actual events, he would not only have refused to use it but would not have felt comfortable continuing a personal or professional relationship with Walliams.

Jokes and Relationships Over the Years

He also said he likes to think he would have acted upon that knowledge. The statement came after years in which Ross was a familiar presence alongside Walliams and Brand at the height of their fame. They partied at exclusive VIP events together and dined at restaurants in Mayfair, London. What began with joint television appearances developed into friendships that extended beyond the screen.

Walliams and Brand were also regularly invited as guests onto The Jonathan Ross Show, where they spoke candidly about their private and professional lives. Throughout the 2010s Walliams was a regular guest at Ross's Halloween parties at his house in Hampstead. At the 2017 event Walliams caused controversy and was accused of being racist for dressing as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, wearing a black suit with red lapel pins.

In 2024 Ross and Walliams were photographed together after a dinner at Scott's Restaurant in London's Mayfair. The pair looked relaxed after the meal. Ross also reflected more broadly on his own past behaviour. He said he realised that at times he had behaved thoughtlessly towards other people he had casual sexual relationships with and did not always take their feelings properly into account.

Personal Reflections and Regrets

That is something he regrets, he said. He said that while a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that he never did. He said: I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law, but I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me.

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The remarks place the comedian at the centre of a wider reckoning over allegations against two of Britain's best known entertainers. The Guardian investigation into Walliams and Brand's conviction at Southwark Crown Court have brought fresh scrutiny to their public and private conduct. Broadcasters have also faced questions over whether earlier warnings about Walliams were ignored. A television agent reportedly warned bosses about inappropriate behaviour years ago but they allegedly did nothing.

Sean Lock, the late comedian, had openly clashed with his fellow comedians and once said he feared his daughter bringing home a man like Brand. His comments have resurfaced amid the fallout. Brand is now in prison, with reports describing his first 24 hours behind bars. Sources said he is not seeing the funny side as he faces the full force of abuse from fellow inmates.

Ross had also been a guest at events alongside Brand, including a 2013 Hope Foundation benefit evening for Palestinian refugee children also attended by Noel Gallagher. Their friendship was well documented across the 2010s. In his statement he said the joke at the comedy awards was not written by him and that he would never make it today.

He added that if he had suspected it referred to real events he would have refused to use it and would not have continued a personal or professional relationship with Walliams. He said he was devastated that women he met 10 to 20 years ago have expressed hurt or anger towards him. He repeated that he is not a sexual predator and has not broken the law. Walliams has denied all the allegations against him.

He has not been charged with any offences. Brand was convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault and was sentenced on Monday to more than ten years in prison.