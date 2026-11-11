Jonathan Ross Horrified by David Walliams Allegations and Russell Brand Crimes

Jonathan Ross says he was genuinely unaware of the conduct of David Walliams and Russell Brand, addressing a resurfaced 2004 joke about Walliams going home with a 15-year-old.

Jonathan Ross has said he is horrified by the allegations against David Walliams and by the crimes of Russell Brand. His statement follows an ITV and Guardian investigation published on Tuesday that alleges Walliams harassed women in the workplace and his fans for more than a decade.

Walliams denies the allegations, saying he is not a sexual predator and has not broken the law. Russell Brand, who worked with Ross, was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison at Southwark Crown Court on Monday for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others during his showbusiness career. The conviction and the Walliams allegations have renewed attention on the friends and colleagues of both men.

Also read Jonathan Ross's disturbing joke about David Walliams has resurfaced amid those 'grooming' allegations

Ross Denies Prior Knowledge of Walliams' Alleged Misconduct

Ross said in a statement released to the Press Association that he was as horrified as the rest of the nation. He said there was a time when he was on friendly terms with both men, and that during that period he was genuinely unaware of their conduct. He added that his thoughts are with the many, many women who have bravely come forward.

Ross also sought to explain a joke he made about Walliams at the British Comedy Awards in 2004. Referring to the age of the awards, he said it was like all 15 year olds, drunk, unpredictable and probably going home with David Walliams. Footage shows Walliams laughing in response.

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Ross said he recognised how deeply shocking it is to revisit footage of a joke in which he made light of the notion of Walliams going home with a 15 year old. He said the joke was submitted to him by the Comedy Awards script writing team. He believed the punchline referred to Walliams having publicly dated younger women and was exaggerated for comic effect.

Controversial 2004 Joke Sparks Regret and Controversy

He also said it was a tasteless joke that he would not dream of making today about anyone, but that this was beside the point. He said that had he had any reason to suspect it might refer to actual events, he would have refused to use it and would not have felt comfortable continuing a personal or professional relationship with Walliams. Walliams is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and preying on multiple teenagers.

A photograph of Ross also features in the ITV documentary David Walliams: Power and Silence. He was pictured alongside Walliams at an event also attended by one of the women who later made allegations about Walliams' subsequent conduct. Ross appeared on several television shows alongside Brand and featured on his BBC Radio 2 show in 2008. The pair became embroiled in the Sachsgate scandal over a voicemail they left for actor Andrew Sachs.

On the show, Ross yelled that Brand had sex with Sachs' granddaughter. The duo were suspended and the BBC issued an apology, but the damage was done. In the 2004 awards footage, the crowd around Ross laughed loudly as he made the joke about Walliams.

Industry Silence and Accountability Questions Arise

Next to Walliams, his comedy co-star Matt Lucas smiled, and behind him Angus Deayton looked on. Beside him, a surprised Sarah Alexander stared at Walliams as he chuckled. No one asked why Ross had made the joke. Critics argue that Ross's statement of regret does not do enough and adds to a broader question about why men do not question the behaviour of their friends and colleagues.

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The allegations about Walliams have been described as an open secret in the publishing and TV industries. Some argue that whether or not Ross had heard the rumours, there is no excuse for joking about sexually assaulting underage girls. The case has renewed debate about a cultural problem in entertainment and about a pattern of male harassment and male silence.

Many people say they have been in situations where a man did or said something inappropriate and no one spoke up. Several say that when men are confronted, they either feign ignorance or claim it was just a joke. One account describes being sexually harassed by a boss as a teenager, and later learning that the same man had been taken to HR for assaulting another young co-worker.

Patterns of Harassment and Male Silence in Entertainment

It was revealed as a known issue, but no one did anything about it. The men who worked there said and did nothing, while the women protected each other. This is described as a pattern. Powerful men are being arrested, charged and sent to jail, but critics say what is still not seen enough is men in the industry standing up to, or even gently questioning, the men around them.

Separately, a second celebrity with multiple victims has been granted a gagging order, following David Walliams being unmasked as a star hiding behind an injunction. Broadcasters have been accused of ignoring reports that Walliams was grooming teenage girls, with a TV agent warning bosses about inappropriate behaviour years ago but they did nothing. Former Britain's Got Talent makeup artist Lou Teasdale claims girls would sign NDAs and have their phones taken away before being left alone with a famous man.

Russell Brand's Past Crimes and Responses to Conviction

Russell Brand's first sex offence conviction was for outraging public decency when he stripped naked at Piccadilly Circus. Richard Osman hit out at talentless sleaze Russell Brand as he reflected on their time working at Endemol at the start of the disgraced comic's career. Donald Trump Jr. leapt to the defense of convicted rapist Russell Brand in a bizarre video.

A murderer welcomed rapist comic Russell Brand to prison life, saying: Russell Brand you naughty boy, we'll be seeing you, son. Inside Brand's first 24 hours in prison, sources reveal he isn't seeing the funny side as he faces full force of abuse from fellow inmates.