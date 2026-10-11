Jonathan Ross says he was horrified by David Walliams allegations and Russell Brand crimes

Jonathan Ross said he was genuinely unaware of the conduct of David Walliams and Russell Brand, after allegations against Walliams were published and Brand was jailed for rape and sexual assault.

Jonathan Ross has said he is horrified by the allegations about David Walliams and the crimes of Russell Brand, adding that he was genuinely unaware of their conduct.

The 65-year-old presenter issued a statement after footage resurfaced of him joking about Walliams and 15-year-olds at the British Comedy Awards in 2004. He also said his thoughts are with the many, many women who have bravely come forward. Walliams, 55, was named on Tuesday as the subject of a joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News.

Also read Jonathan Ross's disturbing joke about David Walliams has resurfaced amid those 'grooming' allegations

Ross Condemns Walliams and Brand Conduct Amid New Allegations

The best-selling author and former Britain's Got Talent judge has been accused of sexual misconduct, including grooming teenage girls as young as 15 and abusing his position to pursue women. He denies all allegations against him. The investigation followed an unsuccessful attempt by Walliams to obtain an injunction to prevent publication. Ross appears in a photograph featured in the investigation's accompanying ITV documentary, David Walliams: Power and Silence.

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He was pictured alongside Walliams at an event also attended by one of the women who later made allegations about Walliams' conduct. In a statement to the Press Association, Ross said: I am as horrified by the revelations about David Walliams and the crimes of Russell Brand as the rest of the nation. There was a time in my life when I was on friendly terms with both men, and during that period I was genuinely unaware of their conduct.

My thoughts are with the many, many women who have bravely come forward. Brand was jailed on Monday for 10-and-a-half years for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. Ross has faced scrutiny over his past association with Brand. He appeared on several television shows alongside Brand and also featured on his BBC Radio 2 show in 2008, when the pair became embroiled in a scandal involving Georgina Baillie.

Resurfaced Joke Sparks Regret Over 'Tasteless' 2004 Comment

The incident, dubbed Sachsgate, saw the pair leave a voicemail for her grandfather, actor Andrew Sachs, during which they made explicit comments about a relationship she had with Brand. In his statement, Ross also addressed his controversial joke about Walliams. He said: I recognise how deeply shocking it is to revisit footage of a joke delivered by me at the Comedy Awards in 2004, in which I make light of the notion of Walliams going home with a 15-year-old.

This joke was submitted to me by the Comedy Awards script writing team and I believed that the punchline was a reference to the fact he had publicly dated younger women, exaggerated for comic effect. Ross added: It is also a tasteless joke that I would not dream of making today about anyone, but that is beside the point.

Had I had any reason to suspect that it might be referring to actual events, I would not only have refused to use it, but I would not have felt comfortable continuing a personal or professional relationship with him. The presenter, also a Celebrity Traitors star, has insisted he did not write the punchline. Walliams has released his own statement in full.

He said: Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with. I realise I did not always take people's feelings properly into account. That is something I regret. And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did.

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I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law. I am devastated that some of the women I met ten to twenty years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me. One of the women, Lilly Creightmore, a former model, was 18 in 2003 when David Walliams constantly pestered her for sex, she alleged.

The allegations against Walliams include grooming teenage girls as young as 15 and abusing his position to pursue women. He denies all allegations. The joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News was published after he unsuccessfully attempted to obtain an injunction to prevent it. Ross's statement comes after Brand's jailing on Monday.

Brand received a sentence of 10-and-a-half years for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. Ross appeared on several television shows alongside Brand and also featured on his BBC Radio 2 show in 2008. That appearance led to the Sachsgate scandal, in which the pair left a voicemail for Andrew Sachs containing explicit comments about his granddaughter, Georgina Baillie. The resurfaced footage of Ross's 2004 joke has drawn new attention.

At the British Comedy Awards that year, Ross made light of the notion of Walliams going home with a 15-year-old. He said the joke was submitted to him by the Comedy Awards script writing team. He believed the punchline referred to Walliams having publicly dated younger women, exaggerated for comic effect. He called it tasteless and said he would not dream of making it today about anyone.

Ross said he would not have felt comfortable continuing a personal or professional relationship with Walliams had he suspected the joke referred to actual events. He also said he was genuinely unaware of the conduct of both Walliams and Brand during the time he was on friendly terms with them. His statement to the Press Association was issued after the allegations against Walliams were published following the joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News.