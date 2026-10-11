David Walliams Unmasked as Celebrity Behind Gagging Order; Jonathan Ross 2004 Joke Resurfaces

David Walliams was unmasked as the celebrity who sought an injunction to suppress sexual misconduct allegations. A 2004 clip of Jonathan Ross joking about Walliams going home with 15-year-olds has resurfaced.

David Walliams was today unmasked as the celebrity who sought an injunction to prevent publication of sexual misconduct allegations. The best-selling children's author argued he would take his own life if the claims became public.

He was finally named after a court order was lifted. The allegations include claims that Walliams sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and preyed on multiple teenagers. One alleged victim, known by the pseudonym Jade, claims he groomed her from as young as 15. She told ITV News and The Guardian that Walliams contacted her online and they met at a Little Britain fan event.

Also read Jonathan Ross says he was horrified by David Walliams allegations and Russell Brand crimes

Details of Walliams' Alleged Assault On Teenage Fan 'Jade'

Jade alleges they met in Soho before he drove her to his home in his Aston Martin. She claims Walliams sexually assaulted her at Supernova Heights, the mansion once owned by Oasis star Noel Gallagher. She said: He asked me to come over and gave me a hug. That's when he kissed me.

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She further alleged: He lifted my top up and sucked on my breast and then tried to put my hand down his trousers. That's when I pulled away and said no. Jade added that Walliams had an erection at the time. She claims she first met Walliams in the mid-2000s and after the alleged encounter, the pair did not meet again. Elsewhere, The Guardian reported that Walliams used to let young fans into his dressing room.

A 2004 clip from the British Comedy Awards has resurfaced, featuring a joke with uncomfortable connotations following the revelations. In the 10-second interaction, Jonathan Ross, who used to be in the same circles as Walliams, is on stage presenting. Ross set up the joke by explaining that the comedy awards are 15 years old. He said: And like most 15-year-olds, it's drunk, it's unpredictable, and it's probably going home with David Walliams.

Uncomfortable Resurfaced Joke Highlights Walliams' Past Behavior

The camera then panned to Walliams, sitting next to Little Britain collaborator Matt Lucas, who reacted with a burst of laughter. Walliams appeared relaxed and seemingly enjoying himself, dressed in a black dinner jacket and bow tie. Mr Ross, responding through lawyers, said he did not write the joke himself but just delivered it.

The joke was made at the British Comedy Awards in December 2004, when Little Britain - which Walliams created and starred in - was awarded Best TV Comedy. This is not the first shocking broadcast clip to resurface. An unsettling interaction between Russell Brand and David Walliams has also emerged from The Russell Brand Show. In the uncomfortable interaction, Lucas joked that Walliams and Brand are two of the gayest straight blokes he knows.

Walliams then quipped: Isn't it a wonderful smokescreen? To which Brand responded: Isn't it, though? Isn't it glorious? It works wonderfully well.

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Walliams' Denial and The Government's Response to Injunction Use

Brand himself has just been sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. In his statement denying the allegations, Walliams said: I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law, but I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me. Walliams has also been dropped by his publishers, HarperCollins.

Downing Street said allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple women were deeply troubling and the Government is concerned about the use of injunctions. The allegations have prompted broader discussions about broadcasters ignoring reports. A TV agent warned bosses about inappropriate behaviour years ago but they did nothing, it is claimed. Former Britain's Got Talent makeup artist Lou Teasdale claims girls would sign NDAs and have their phones taken away before being left alone with a famous man.

Broader Allegations And The Issue of Ignored Reports in TV Industry

The scandal has also led to other celebrities being accused. An influencer hinted at another celebrity sex scandal, saying a high-profile sexual predator targeted her and she is now working with the police. A second celebrity with multiple victims has been granted a gagging order. The making of a monster - how Russell Brand's startlingly inappropriate relationship with his own father gave him obsessive need for sex - has been examined.

Richard Osman hit out at talentless sleaze Russell Brand as he reflected on their time working at Endemol. Donald Trump Jr leapt to the defense of convicted rapist Russell Brand in a bizarre video. A murderer welcomed rapist comic to prison life. Sean Lock openly clashed with his fellow comedians and said he feared his daughter bringing home a man like Brand.

Katie Hind shared personal stories about David Walliams, expressing relief that he's finally been unmasked.