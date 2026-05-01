Jonathan Ross's Ghost Hunting Show 'Haunted Homecoming' Axed After One Series

Jonathan Ross's paranormal investigation series 'Haunted Homecoming' has been cancelled by Discovery+ after just two episodes, with the presenter citing a lack of ghostly encounters and his own skepticism as key factors. The show explored spooky stories in East London, but failed to find enough compelling evidence to warrant a second series. Ross is currently hosting 'Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing' on Channel 4, which is being considered for a celebrity version.

Jonathan Ross 's foray into the world of paranormal investigation with his TV series ' Haunted Homecoming ' has come to an abrupt end after just one series.

The show, which premiered on Discovery+ in 2024, saw the veteran broadcaster, aged 65, explore spooky ghost stories and alleged paranormal activity in East London, revisiting locations from his own childhood. The premise involved Ross delving into the historical dark side of the area, seeking evidence of supernatural occurrences in places that held personal significance for him.

The series consisted of only two episodes, titled 'Hitchcock & the Pool of Death' and 'The Ghost in the Cellar', which investigated locations like Epping Forest and a local school. Ross was accompanied by paranormal investigator Dr. Kate Cherrel and psychic Ian Lawman during his investigations.

However, despite the intriguing concept, the show has been cancelled, a decision directly linked to Ross's own skepticism and the lack of compelling evidence found during filming. Ross himself openly admitted to being a skeptic from the outset, stating he wouldn't fake being scared and that he anticipated not finding any ghosts. He recounted an experience where a man claiming to have had a spooky encounter ultimately appeared to be grappling with personal issues rather than genuine paranormal activity.

This candid approach, while honest, seemingly didn't align with the expectations of the production team, who reportedly wanted a more visibly frightened host. The cancellation highlights the challenges of creating successful paranormal investigation shows, particularly when the presenter is not predisposed to believing in the supernatural. The show's short run and subsequent axing demonstrate the importance of both compelling content and a presenter who can convincingly portray a sense of fear or wonder.

The production company behind 'Haunted Homecoming' was North One. Beyond 'Haunted Homecoming', Jonathan Ross has remained active in television, recently hosting Channel 4's 'Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing' and appearing as a contestant on BBC One's 'The Celebrity Traitors'.

'Handcuffed', which aired in March, proved to be a surprising hit, pairing individuals with vastly different beliefs and lifestyles and handcuffing them together for weeks in a competition for a £100,000 prize. The show's success has led to discussions about a potential second series, and even a celebrity version featuring well-known personalities with contrasting viewpoints. The first series was won by an unlikely duo: a conservative housewife and an adult content creator.

The show's premise, forcing individuals to confront their biases and coexist with those they fundamentally disagree with, resonated with viewers. Ross, who began his television career with Channel 4 in 1987 with 'The Last Resort', expressed hope that 'Handcuffed' would contribute to a more understanding Britain, suggesting that familiarity can breed acceptance. The future of 'Handcuffed' appears bright, with producers eager to capitalize on the show's unique format and potential for dramatic television





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