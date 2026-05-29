Jonny Lee Miller's new romance with stunning Pilates teacher sparks age gap questions

English actor Jonny Lee Miller, 53, has been in a relationship with Manuela Diago, a stunning Pilates teacher, since at least June 2025. The couple has been spotted together on several occasions, including a trip to Malta in March. Jonny's new relationship has sparked questions about the 26-year age gap between them and his past relationship with Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie 's ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller is dating a stunning Pilates teacher, the Daily Mail can reveal. English actor Jonny, 53, who was married to Angelina from 1996 to 1999, has been in a relationship with Manuela Diago since at least June 2025.

Jonny and Angelina, now 50, exchanged vows in 1996 but the marriage was short-lived and the couple separated 18 months later. Their divorce was finalised in 2000. Jonny posted a new photo of his girlfriend Manuela on his Instagram Story back in May as they posed together at a friend's wedding. The Trainspotting star first began liking her Instagram posts back in October 2024 and has shown his appreciation on most posts since.

Manuela's social media is full of content from her yoga, Pilates and barre classes which her bio says she teaches all over the world. Jonny and Angelina first met on the set of their nineties thriller Hackers in 1995 and despite their divorce have remained close. They even sparked reunion rumours in 2021 when they enjoyed several outings together. It was claimed at that time that Jonny had met and bonded with Angelina's sons Pax and Knox.

Jonny has a 17-year-old son Buster with his ex Michele Hicks. She and Jonny married in July 2008 and later divorced in 2018. In 2024, Jonny admitted he once jumped out of a plane to impress Angelina on Valentine's Day. Recalling the day during an appearance on Johnny Vaughan's Radio X drivetime show, he admitted Angelina was behind their surprise visit to a southern Californian parachute school.

Jonny has a new romance nearly 30 years after marrying Angelina Jolie and has been dating Manuela Diago since June 2025. The couple has been spotted together on several occasions, including a trip to Malta in March. A representative for Jonny has been contacted by the Daily Mail for comment. Despite their divorce, Jonny and Angelina have remained close and have even sparked reunion rumours in the past.

Jonny has been open about his past relationship with Angelina and has spoken about the time they jumped out of a plane together on Valentine's Day. Angelina went on to marry Brad Pitt, with the pair tying the knot in 2014 and separating in 2019. Jonny's new relationship with Manuela has sparked questions about the 26-year age gap between them.

However, Jonny has not commented on the issue. Jonny Lee Miller has been in the news for his new romance with Manuela Diago, a stunning Pilates teacher. The couple has been spotted together on several occasions, including a trip to Malta in March. Jonny's new relationship has sparked questions about the 26-year age gap between them and his past relationship with Angelina Jolie





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Jonny Lee Miller Manuela Diago Angelina Jolie Pilates Teacher Age Gap New Romance

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