Jordan Adlard-Rogers Inherited £50m Estate Then Injures Man In Pub Fight

Jordan Adlard-Rogers, sole heir to the £50m Penrose Estate, was found guilty of GBH after fracturing Sebastian Winzar's leg in Porthleven. Sentencing is set for December 11, 2024.

Jordan Adlard-Rogers, the sole heir to the prestigious £50 million Penrose Estate in Cornwall, faces immediate imprisonment after being convicted of grievous bodily harm. The 38-year-old was found guilty of fracturing the leg of Sebastian Winzar during a violent altercation at a seaside pub in Porthleven. The incident, which occurred on July 13, 2024, has cast a shadow over his recent inheritance of one of the National Trust's most valuable properties.

The Violent Altercation In Porthleven

CCTV footage captured the precise moment Adlard-Rogers approached Winzar on the dancefloor of the Out Of The Blue pub. The video shows the heir punching Winzar with significant force, causing the victim to tumble to the floor and sustain a double fracture in his left shin. While other wedding guests rushed to assist Winzar as he lay unconscious, Adlard-Rogers was seen walking away calmly from the scene of the disturbance.

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Sebastian Winzar was hospitalized for five days following the attack and required surgical intervention to repair the damaged bone. The prosecution described the assault as unprovoked aggression, noting that Winzar had attempted to leave the confrontation multiple times before the final blow landed. The footage confirms that Winzar stepped back after a verbal exchange, only to be struck by a powerful right hand that knocked him out of consciousness.

Court Proceedings And Legal Defense

Truro Crown Court jurors heard evidence from prosecutor Zoe Kuyken, who detailed the escalating tension between the two men. She stated that Winzar felt Adlard-Rogers was deliberately trying to provoke him through aggressive shouting and confrontational behavior. Despite Winzar's attempts to disengage and leave the area, the defendant pursued him until the physical assault occurred.

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Adlard-Rogers returned to the pub the following day to speak with police and provided a prepared statement claiming self-defense. He alleged that Winzar had threatened him and that the punch was delivered solely to make the victim leave him alone. However, the court found these claims insufficient to justify the serious physical injury inflicted on Winzar, leading to a guilty verdict for grievous bodily harm.

Heir To The £50 Million Penrose Estate

The legal troubles of Adlard-Rogers stand in stark contrast to his newfound status as the owner of the historic Penrose Estate. He proved his lineage as the illegitimate son of Charles Rogers, an aristocrat who died from a prescription drug overdose in August 2018. After the deaths of Rogers's mother and brother, Adlard-Rogers became the sole beneficiary of the 1,536-acre property, which is valued at approximately £50 million.

Adlard-Rogers had sought confirmation of his paternity since childhood, initially asking Charles Rogers for a DNA test when he was 18 years old. After facing initial reluctance and a lack of response for years, he finally received a response through the family's power of attorney, Philip Care, just three years prior to Charles Rogers's death. The inquest into Rogers's death concluded there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his overdose.

Sentencing Timeline And Future Plans

The judge at Truro Crown Court has warned Adlard-Rogers to prepare for immediate custody when he returns for sentencing on December 11. The court is currently reviewing options that include a prison sentence for the conviction of inflicting grievous bodily harm. This potential incarceration threatens to disrupt Adlard-Rogers's plans to live off the estate's proceeds and engage in community philanthropy.

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Before his arrest, Adlard-Rogers had expressed a desire to set up a charity to support the communities of Porthleven and Helston. He had previously stated that he did not need to work anymore and wished to use his inheritance to help others after a difficult start in life. The conviction now places his future and his ability to contribute to the region in serious jeopardy as he awaits his final legal judgment.