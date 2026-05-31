Jordan Barrett Prioritizes Health and New Ventures Beyond Modeling

Supermodel Jordan Barrett, 29, is focusing on health, wellness, and entrepreneurial projects like skincare and apparel while stepping back from full-time modeling. His intense marathon training and outdoor lifestyle follow concerns about his gaunt appearance at London Fashion Week 2023, which he attributed to charity marathon preparation. Barrett also shares his commitment to family and nature, while exploring art and film.

Supermodel Jordan Barrett is shifting his focus from the fashion runways to building a new career through various business ventures. The Australian model, 29, is actively developing lines in skincare, clothing, and accessories, while placing a strong emphasis on his health and wellbeing.

He is also exploring opportunities in the art and film industries. In a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph, Barrett stressed that maintaining mental and physical health is now his top priority. He stated, 'Health is everything. If you don't have health, what is next?

I was always taught that as a child.

' Barrett described his wellness routine, which includes intensive marathon training and regular cold plunges. He also dedicates significant time to outdoor activities and values staying connected with his family.

'I always come back to nature. I really grew up in nature,' he shared, adding, 'Family is your centre and your core.

' His heightened focus on health follows public concern about his noticeably gaunt appearance during the 2023 London Fashion Week. Many fans expressed worry after seeing him look extremely thin. Barrett later explained the weight loss was part of his training for the Vienna Marathon, which he ran to raise funds for LDA Les Disparus Anonymes, an organization that helps locate missing children. In an Instagram post, he wrote, 'Countdown, Vienna marathon, 60 Days.

This time I'll be running to raise funds for LDA Les Disparus Anonymes.

' Barrett's modeling career began when he was scouted at age 13 in a grocery store on Australia's Gold Coast by Kirk Blake of What Model Management. He has since become a prominent figure in the fashion world and has been linked to several high-profile relationships, including with Paris Hilton, Hailey Baldwin, Sofia Richie, Megan Blake Irwin, Lara Stone, and Sahara Ray. His recent ventures signal a deliberate move toward a more holistic and entrepreneurial lifestyle beyond modeling





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Jordan Barrett Supermodel Health Marathon Training Cold Plunges Skincare Business Fashion Industry Vienna Marathon Charity Wellness Lifestyle Australian Model

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