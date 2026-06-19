Jordan Pickford's Wife Megan Provides Humorous Update on Lost Luggage Saga During England's World Cup Opener

Megan Pickford shared a series of funny social media updates after her suitcase was lost by an airline upon arrival in America for the England vs Croatia World Cup match. She detailed the ongoing efforts to retrieve her bag, involving her brother-in-law being stranded in Dallas due to customs hold, and joked about wearing her young son's shirt. Despite the mishap, she attended the game in a cobbled-together outfit and highlighted the strict handbag size regulations WAGs face at tournament venues.

England number one goalkeeper Jordan Pickford 's wife, Megan, provided a humorous update concerning the 'suitcase gate' incident that left her stranded in America without her checked luggage.

The episode began earlier in the week when Megan, aged 30, arrived in the United States to support her husband, the 32-year-old Everton goalkeeper, as England launched their World Cup campaign with a decisive 4-2 victory over Croatia. However, the airline misplaced her suitcase. In a initial social media post, she shared a photo with her back to the camera, wearing a small England national team shirt that read 'Daddy' across the chest.

She captioned it: 'Arrived in America yesterday…my suitcase did not. Can I wear my 7 year old top for the game tonight or not?

' She later offered a follow-up update late Thursday night, detailing the convoluted efforts to retrieve her belongings. She explained that her brother-in-law, who had remained in Dallas, was originally scheduled to collect her suitcase upon its arrival that afternoon and then catch a later flight.

However, customs authorities required them to hold the luggage for a full 24 hours. As a result, he is now stuck in Dallas waiting for the bag to clear customs, and his next available flight is not until Saturday. The ironic twist is that Megan now possesses his suitcase, meaning he cannot even access essential items like his toothbrush. She concluded her update with laughing emojis and the caption: 'For the invested huns.

' A follower advised: 'You couldn't make it up, but on the flip side I can't wait to see your next outfit. PS make sure you buy spare toothbrushes and pack them in hand luggage.

' Megan replied with a nod to television prank shows: 'I'm waiting for Ant and Dec to jump out and tell me it's a prank. ' Previously, she had listed her ordeal among her 'top five horror stories': arriving in America for the World Cup and finding her suitcase did not arrive, forcing her to share her seven-year-old son's kit.

She noted her husband was playing that night and the airline had not yet provided a timeline for her luggage's recovery. Despite the inconvenience, she maintained her focus on the tournament: 'But as long as we get to watch Daddy cause football is coming home.

' Fellow WAG Ellie Watkins, wife of England striker Ollie Watkins, offered support: 'Worst nightmare don't worry I've got 3 suitcases full. Coming to the rescue.

' Megan ultimately managed to assemble an acceptable outfit for the match, appearing stylish at the Wednesday afternoon game in Dallas, Texas. She wore a cowboy hat, a white vest, blue jeans, and accessorized with a white handbag. It has been reported that after her suitcase finally arrived in the US, her brother-in-law located it, and Megan expects to be reunited with her belongings within 24 hours of that discovery.

She disclosed that she attended the game wearing 'the top I travelled in and borrowed jeans.

' Megan and Jordan Pickford married in June 2022. She has often shared wedding photos, describing the day as 'Worth the wait for the most magical day with my soulmate.

' The couple have three children: a seven-year-old son named Arlo, born in 2019; a three-year-old daughter born in 2023 named Ostara; and a one-year-old named Misty, born in 2025. England's next group stage match is scheduled for Tuesday against Ghana in Boston. The Wives and Girlfriends (WAGs) traveled to the US for England's opener against Croatia, kicking off the 2026 World Cup campaign in style.

Beyond the lost luggage, Megan and the other WAGs have also had to navigate strict regulations on handbag sizes for stadium entry. They have dramatically downsized their planned designer handbag collections for the tournament, which spans the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Megan, who was filmed measuring bags during a shopping trip to Selfridges, joked on social media: 'We're going to make sandwich bags happen. I even know the offside rule, handbag edition.

' The security directives stipulate that clear bags must not exceed 12 inches by 12 inches, while non-clear bags are limited to 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. These rules enable security personnel to quickly inspect items as fans enter stadiums. Megan complied with the rules for the first match, carrying a white Lady Dior bag valued at over £2,500.

She has previously expressed a desire to revive the 'WAG era' reminiscent of the 2006 World Cup in Germany, when figures like Victoria Beckham, Coleen Rooney, and Cheryl Tweedy became prominent. Regarding this summer's competition, she stated: 'I'm not coming home without my husband and a trophy.





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