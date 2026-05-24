Jordin Sparks' Impressive Performance of The Star-Spangled Banner at the Indianapolis 500

Former American Idol winner Jordin Sparks has sent fans into a frenzy with her incredible rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner at the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500. Her performance has left fans wanting her to sing the anthem every year.

Former American Idol winner Jordin Sparks sent fans wild with her performance of The Star-Spangled Banner before the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 . Sparks, age 36, belted out a beautiful rendition of the American national anthem prior to the green flag dropping on The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

The Tattoo singer belted out an inspired performance of the song which led to many positive comments on social media. I forgot how great of a voice Jordin Sparks has. Incredible rendition of the National Anthem, wrote one user on X. Another said, Jordan Sparks may not be a HUGE star but she always bangs out a perfect National Anthem. Jordin Sparks doing the damn thing, one user celebrated.

Jordin Sparks blew away the crowd at the Indianapolis 500 by singing the National Anthem. Fans watching and attending the race wanted Sparks to sing the anthem every single year. Felix Rosenqvist won the closest Indy 500 in history with his last-second pass Holy smokes its Jordin Sparks, I haven't seen her since just after her time in American Idol. She still got it, a user on BlueSky wrote.

Others went so far as to say that Sparks should make the Indianapolis Motor Speedway a permanent stop. Can we all agree that JordinSparks should do the National Anthem for the Indy 500 every year, one user on X commented. Another said, Jordin Sparks can sing the anthem every year. Fantastic.

Sparks rendition of the song was only matched by the result of the race itself, with Felix Rosenqvist making a pass in the final 500m to win his first Indy 500 just weeks after the birth of his baby girl





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Jordin Sparks American Idol Indianapolis 500 The Star-Spangled Banner Felix Rosenqvist

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