Jordon Hudson Calls Out Media for 'Double Standards' as Dianna Russini Scandal Continues

Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of Bill Belichick, shared a video on X comparing the media's handling of the scandal involving Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel to other celebrity affairs involving Rex Ryan, Sherrone Moore, and Ime Udoka while claiming 'double standards'. Dianna Russini and her husband attended a show at Madison Square Garden the same day, seemingly unfazed by the continuing scandal.

Jordon Hudson criticized people in the media for being 'awkward' and having a double standard when discussing the scandal involving Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel .

The 25-year-old girlfriend of Bill Belichick reposted a video on X that compared the media's handling of that story to other celebrity scandals involving Ime Udoka, Rex Ryan, and Sherrone Moore. Hudson, herself at the center of controversy after dating Belichick, took exception to the media's approach towards the Russini affair, implying that it was more acceptable to cover other scandals.

Dianna Russini and her husband were seen out in New York on Saturday, living it up with friends at a bar near Madison Square Garden before Bruce Springsteen's show. There were no signs they were struggling after being involved in the scandal that was still making waves in the NFL





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NFL Scandal Bill Belichick Mike Vrabel Dianna Russini Media Comparison Double Standards Celebrity Scandals Madison Square Garden

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