Jordon Hudson sparks controversy as she pursues new trademarks linked to Bill Belichick

Jordon Hudson is facing backlash from Bill Belichick’s inner circle after filing new trademark applications for brands associated with the NFL legend.

Jordon Hudson , the 25-year-old former cheerleader and pageant contestant currently dating 74-year-old NFL legend Bill Belichick , has once again become the center of a brewing controversy. Recent reports indicate that Hudson is moving closer to securing several high-profile trademarks linked to the iconic coach, a decision that is expected to further alienate Belichick’s close-knit circle of friends and family.

This move follows a period of intense scrutiny surrounding their 49-year age gap, which has remained a focal point of public and personal tension since the couple first went public with their relationship in 2024. Sources close to the situation suggest that these intellectual property maneuvers are causing significant friction, as those within the coach’s inner circle remain deeply skeptical of the influence Hudson wields over his personal and professional affairs.

According to documentation from the US Patent and Trademark Office, Hudson’s company, TCE Rights Management, has filed applications for phrases including Chapel Bill and the play on words Chapel Bill (Bill’s version). These specific filings target the legacy associated with the North Carolina area, effectively attempting to commodify the brand identity of the legendary coach. Furthermore, TCE has sought rights to the phrases All-Belichick Team and All-Time Belichick Team. While Hudson has established at least 16 companies in Massachusetts and filed over 20 trademark applications in 2025 alone, several previous attempts to capture legacy phrases formerly associated with the New England Patriots—such as Do Your Job—were flatly rejected by federal authorities.

The current filing for the Chapel Bill series has entered a 30-day opposition window, allowing members of the public to challenge the registration, a process that could potentially lead to further legal and personal complications for the couple.

The implications of these business moves are profound, as they reinforce fears among Belichick’s friends that Hudson is leveraging his fame for financial gain and total control. Reports have circulated suggesting that confidants are distraught at how the once-autocratic coach has seemingly transformed under her influence. This is compounded by reports that Hudson has struggled to build rapport with Belichick’s relatives, exemplified by a public confrontation with his daughter-in-law at a North Carolina football game last year.

While Hudson maintains a supportive relationship with her own immediate family—often appearing with her father at public events—her status as an outsider remains a defining characteristic of her life. As she continues to aggressively pursue these trademark registrations, the gap between her and Belichick’s long-standing support system appears to be widening, leaving observers to wonder how much further this rift will grow as she continues to solidify her hold on his professional legacy.





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