Jordon Hudson Weighs In on Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini Affair Scandal Amid NBC Analyst's Firing

Jordon Hudson, girlfriend of former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, comments on the Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini affair scandal, questioning the media's role in the firing of NBC analyst Chris Simms. The controversy has sparked conspiracy theories and raised questions about media ethics in sports coverage.

Jordon Hudson , the girlfriend of former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick , has commented on the ongoing affair scandal involving Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini .

Russini, a 43-year-old sports journalist, resigned from her position at The Athletic earlier this month following allegations of an extramarital relationship with Vrabel, the 50-year-old head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Both Vrabel and Russini, who are married with children, have denied the allegations, but the controversy has sparked widespread speculation and media scrutiny.

Hudson, whose own relationship with Belichick has faced public scrutiny due to their significant age gap, took to social media to question what she described as 'suspicious behaviors' by the media in their coverage of the scandal. The former cheerleader, who has been in a relationship with the 71-year-old Belichick since 2020, shared a series of posts that appeared to support conspiracy theories linking the firing of NBC analyst Chris Simms to his comments about the Vrabel-Russini affair.

Simms, a former NFL quarterback and longtime analyst for NBC, was abruptly dismissed from the network's Sunday Night Football program earlier this week as part of a broader restructuring of the show's lineup. His departure came shortly after he was cut off mid-sentence by Pro Football Talk host Mike Florio while discussing the Vrabel-Russini scandal.

During the segment, Simms suggested that the affair allegations were a topic of conversation among NFL coaches and their wives, but Florio quickly interrupted him, telling him to 'stay on target.

' The awkward exchange fueled speculation that Simms' dismissal was connected to his comments, though NBC has not publicly linked the two events. Hudson, who has previously been involved in her own media controversies, including a viral moment where she interrupted Belichick's CBS interview to shut down questions about their relationship, seemed to endorse the conspiracy theories.

She quote-tweeted a post questioning why the media was not discussing the potential connection between Simms' firing and his remarks, writing, 'We're not talking about this? Why not, @ProFootballTalk?

' She also shared a list of what she called 'bizarre/suspicious media behaviors' related to the scandal. In a playful jab at her own past controversy, Hudson photoshopped Simms' and Florio's faces onto an image of her infamous interview interruption.

Meanwhile, the fallout from the Vrabel-Russini scandal continues to unfold. Russini resigned from The Athletic after Page Six published photos of her and Vrabel at a luxury Arizona resort, where they claimed to be part of a larger group. Vrabel, who has been married for over two decades, has since issued a public apology to his family and stepped away from the 2026 NFL Draft to focus on counseling and maintaining a low profile.

Despite the speculation surrounding Simms' departure, NBC has not indicated that his comments on the scandal played a role in his dismissal. The network has been undergoing significant changes to its Sunday Night Football lineup, including the departure of longtime analysts Tony Dungy and Matthew Berry, and the addition of former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Simms, who has been with NBC since 2017, will continue to work for the network in other capacities, including college football coverage and his podcast, Chris Simms Unbuttoned. The ongoing saga has highlighted the intense scrutiny faced by high-profile figures in the NFL, as well as the broader cultural conversations around infidelity, media ethics, and the intersection of personal and professional lives in the sports world





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