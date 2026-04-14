Jorginho Retracts Criticism of Chappell Roan After Hotel Security Incident Involving Daughter

Former footballer Jorginho clarifies earlier statements regarding an incident at a hotel involving his daughter and security during Lollapalooza, retracting his criticism of pop singer Chappell Roan. Jorginho states that the security guard involved was not employed by Roan and the situation was a misunderstanding.

Former football star Jorginho has retracted his earlier criticism of pop singer Chappell Roan following an incident involving hotel security and his daughter. The initial controversy arose after Jorginho claimed his 11-year-old daughter was accosted by a security guard at a hotel during the Lollapalooza festival. He described the guard's conduct as 'extremely aggressive' and suggested a connection to Roan's team. The incident, as Jorginho recounted, occurred when his daughter approached a hotel table, purportedly to see Chappell Roan . Jorginho had expressed his disappointment on social media, indicating that his daughter was left in tears after the encounter. He felt the treatment was unduly harsh toward a young fan and shared his upset with the online world. He made his initial statement based on what he perceived at the time, prioritizing the protection of his family and feeling a need to respond to what he believed to be inappropriate behavior towards them. He voiced his concerns and initially directed his frustration towards those he felt were responsible for the distress of his child. This initial response sparked significant online discussion and commentary.

However, Jorginho has now clarified his stance, revealing that the security guard involved was not, in fact, associated with Chappell Roan. In a subsequent statement, Jorginho explained that his reaction was driven by a father's instinct to defend his family. He admitted to making the initial statement in the heat of the moment, after hearing from his daughter and wife about the approach from the security guard. He has since confirmed that the security guard represented another artist present at the hotel and was not part of Roan's team. Jorginho expressed regret for the impact the situation had on Roan, his family, and others involved. He acknowledged that his initial perception of the situation was inaccurate and that his earlier statements were made based on incomplete information. In his statement, he highlighted the importance of fairness and accuracy in clarifying the situation and acknowledged that he did not support online hostility or hate speech. He also thanked those who offered support during this sensitive period for his family. He has asked for the online attacks to cease and has stated that he holds empathy, respect, and humility as core values, which he teaches his family every day. He has since expressed that this matter is now closed.

Chappell Roan, having previously stated that she had no knowledge of the incident and did not instruct security to approach anyone, released a statement clarifying her position and stating she did not ask the security to go up to Jorginho's family. In her post, released on Instagram stories, she said 'I did not ask the security guard to go up to this mother and child. They didn't come up to me. They weren't doing anything. It's unfair for security to just assume someone doesn't have good intentions, when they don't have reason to believe, because there's no action even taken.” In the meantime, Jorginho is continuing his football duties. He now plays for Flamengo, who are currently second in the 2026 Brasileiro Serie A standings with 20 points from ten matches, trailing leaders Palmeiras by six points who have a game advantage. Flamengo's upcoming fixtures include a Copa Libertadores group stage match against Independiente Medellin, followed by a league match against Bahia. Roan has yet to publicly respond to Jorginho’s clarification. The focus now shifts back to football and Roan’s career. The situation is considered to be a misunderstanding.





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Jorginho Chappell Roan Hotel Incident Security Daughter Lollapalooza Misunderstanding Apology Flamengo Football

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