Jorginho Retracts Criticism of Chappell Roan After Hotel Security Incident

Italian footballer Jorginho has issued a formal apology and retraction regarding his previous criticism of pop star Chappell Roan, following a misunderstanding involving his stepdaughter and a security guard at a Sao Paulo hotel. Both Roan and the security guard have clarified their roles, with the guard admitting fault but stating he was not acting on Roan's behalf.

Italian football star Jorginho has officially retracted his public criticism of pop artist Chappell Roan . The controversy stemmed from an incident at a luxury hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where Jorginho 's 11-year-old stepdaughter, Ada Law, reportedly had an upsetting encounter with a security guard. Jorginho initially took to social media to express his displeasure, accusing the guard of behaving in an extremely aggressive manner towards his stepdaughter and suggesting she was being reprimanded for harassing others. He stated that based on information obtained from the hotel and his observations, he made a judgment call about the situation.

However, following significant media attention and a direct response from Chappell Roan's representatives, Jorginho has acknowledged that the security guard involved was not employed by the singer. In a lengthy Instagram statement issued on Monday, Jorginho clarified that Roan was unaware of the incident at breakfast and had not authorized any interaction with his family. He conveyed that Roan was understanding and sympathetic to their experience. While Jorginho still questioned the guard's actions and the perceived threat posed by an 11-year-old, he emphasized that the guard was not acting on Roan's behalf, thus confirming it was a misunderstanding.

Jorginho expressed his regret for the distress the situation caused to Chappell Roan, his wife Catherine, Ada, and their family, stating his commitment to defending his loved ones while also recognizing when initial perceptions were inaccurate. This retraction comes shortly after Chappell Roan's first public appearance at Coachella since the incident. Meanwhile, the security guard in question, Pascal Duvier, who has previously worked with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, also broke his silence. Duvier posted on Instagram that he took full responsibility for his interactions on March 21st. He clarified that he was at the hotel for another individual and not as part of Chappell Roan's security team. He stated his actions were not on behalf of Roan or her associates. Duvier described his sole interaction with Ada's mother as calm and well-intentioned, expressing regret over the outcome. Ada and her mother, Catherine Harding, were reportedly planning to attend one of Roan's performances before the incident.





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