Jos Verstappen Survives Violent Rally Crash in Belgium, Escapes Unharmed

Jos Verstappen, father of Max Verstappen and reigning Belgian national rally champion, survived a severe crash at the Rallye de Wallonie after losing control of his Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. Despite the car being heavily damaged, both Verstappen and his co-driver escaped uninjured. This marks his second major rally crash in less than a year, following a similar incident in Sweden last May. Verstappen, a former Formula 1 driver and Le Mans winner, remains a prominent figure in motorsport, known for his resilience and outspoken views, including his criticism of former Red Bull Racing principal Christian Horner.

Jos Verstappen , the father of four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen, survived a terrifying rally crash during the Rallye de Wallonie in Belgium on Sunday.

The 54-year-old, who is the reigning national rally champion in Belgium, lost control of his Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 and collided with a tree, forcing him to retire from the race. Despite the violent impact, which caused the car to overturn and sustain severe damage—including a detached wheel—both Verstappen and his co-driver Jasper Vermeulen escaped unharmed.

The crash occurred on a high-speed route known for its challenging combination of tight, winding sections and rapid straights, making it particularly demanding for drivers. Organizers confirmed the incident on Facebook, stating that while the crew was uninjured, the car was too damaged to continue. This is not the first time Verstappen has faced a major crash in rallying.

Last May, he was involved in a significant accident at the Royal Rally of Scandinavia in Sweden, part of the FIA European Rally Championship. During that race, he admitted to taking a corner too quickly, which led to his Skoda rolling over and sustaining damage, including a cracked windscreen. Despite the incident, both Verstappen and his regular co-driver, Renaud Jamoul, walked away unscathed.

Verstappen, who began his career in Formula 1 in the mid-1990s and early 2000s, later transitioned to endurance racing, winning the LMP2 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2008 before turning his focus to rallying. Beyond his racing career, Verstappen is a familiar figure in the Formula 1 paddock, where he has been a vocal presence, particularly during the controversy surrounding former Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner.

Verstappen publicly criticized Horner, stating that the team was at risk of being torn apart due to the tension surrounding his leadership. This came amid allegations of inappropriate behavior toward a female staff member, which Horner denied. Horner ultimately left his role as team principal and CEO on September 22 of last year.

Verstappen’s resilience in the face of high-speed crashes and his outspoken nature in the motorsport world continue to make him a notable figure in both rallying and Formula 1





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