Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho blames referee Guillermo Soto Grado for a controversial red card against Jude Bellingham in Saturday's defeat to Alaves.

Jose Mourinho launched a scathing critique of referee Guillermo Soto Grado following Real Madrid's first home defeat of the season against Alaves on Saturday. The Portuguese manager suggested the official harbors a personal agenda against the club's star players after issuing a controversial red card to Jude Bellingham during the match.

Mourinho did not hold back in his post-match comments, directing his most biting remarks toward the officiating performance at the Santiago Bernabeu. While he acknowledged the tactical merits of Quique Sanchez Flores and Alaves, his primary focus remained on the decisions made by Soto Grado that he believed unfairly impacted the contest.

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Referee Allegations And Player Incidents

The central point of contention was the sending-off of Jude Bellingham, which Mourinho used to illustrate a recurring pattern of bias. The manager pointed to specific past incidents involving other key players, including Kylian Mbappe in April 2025 and Vinicius Junior in January 2025, as evidence of the referee's perceived hostility.

Mourinho argued that the official has been notably permissive with the interruptions and objects thrown onto the field by opposing teams. He claimed that this leniency contrasts sharply with the strict punishments meted out to Real Madrid stars, stating that Soto Grado appears to enjoy demonstrating his authority and power during matches.

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Bellingham Card And Tactical Admissions

When questioned specifically about the disputed penalty incident involving Bellingham, Mourinho provided a candid assessment of his own doubts. He admitted that reviewing the footage on a tablet in the dugout made the call look questionable in real time, yet he publicly supported his player's assertion that a penalty had occurred.

Mourinho explained that while the penalty appeared exaggerated on replay, he chose to trust Bellingham's perspective entirely. The manager emphasized that when a player insists a foul happened, he must believe them, leaving him with a sense of uncertainty about the ruling but a firm stance of solidarity with his squad.

Physical Fatigue And Suspension Impact

Despite his grievances with the officiating, Mourinho identified a lack of physical sharpness as a decisive factor in the defeat. He acknowledged that Alaves had a well-executed game plan that did not surprise his team, but he noted that his squad failed to match the physical freshness required to compete effectively over the full duration of the match.

This loss marks the end of a strong run for Real Madrid, who had gone undefeated in their previous 11 matches across all competitions. The defeat also squandered a crucial opportunity for the club to move level with arch-rivals Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table, adding significant pressure to their title ambitions.

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Midweek Fixture And Squad Absences

The ramifications of the defeat extend to Real Madrid's upcoming midweek fixture, as the team prepares for a difficult away trip to Anoeta to face Real Sociedad. The squad will be forced to navigate this tricky match without two key performers who are now suspended following the incidents against Alaves.

Jude Bellingham received his marching orders after accumulating his second yellow card during the clash, while Ibrahima Konate also entered the referee's book for the fifth time this league campaign. Both stars are now ruled out of the upcoming fixture, compounding the challenges for Jose Mourinho as he seeks to regain momentum in the season.