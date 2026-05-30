Jose Mourinho's Transfer Demand is Being Met by Real Madrid

Real Madrid is preparing for Jose Mourinho's second spell at the helm after agreeing to replace Alvaro Arbeloa. The two-time Champions League winner has signed a contract until 2029, poised to return once Real's presidential elections take place on June 7.

Real Madrid is preparing for Jose Mourinho 's second spell at the helm after agreeing to replace Alvaro Arbeloa. The two-time Champions League winner has signed a contract until 2029, poised to return once Real's presidential elections take place on June 7.

Long-time president Florentino Perez, who is desperate to bring Mourinho back, is going up against renewable energy entrepreneur Enrique Riquelme. Mourinho's return is a formality if Perez is successful and after reportedly laying down the key conditions for him to come back to the Santiago Bernabeu, it appears as though he has already been involved in transfer business.

Mourinho has called for exciting talent Nico Paz to be brought back for his second tenure and his wish is set to be granted. The 21-year-old Argentina international joined Serie A side Como, where he has continued his development to the point that Real feel he is now ready to be a key part of the first-team. Paz scored 13 times in 40 games to help Cesc Fabregas's side make history and secure Champions League qualification in the 2025/26 season.

Real played a buy-back clause in the deal that took the 21-year-old and can activate that option for around €9 million euros. The only catch is that they must do it before June 30, by which time Paz is likely to still be at the World Cup for the knockout stages with Argentina after being named in Lionel Scaloni's squad. If they wanted to wait until next summer, €10 million is the price Real must pay for Paz.

Had they elected against buying him back, Real would be entitled to 50 per cent of a future fee. Real could also bring back centre-back Jacob Ramon, who signed for Como in a €2.5 million switch last summer. As with Paz, they have the option to bring him back for a small fee for the next few summers, as well as the sell-on clause





sportbible / 🏆 89. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jose Mourinho Real Madrid Nico Paz Jacob Ramon Florentino Perez

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rodri transfer talked up by Real Madrid presidential candidateManchester City midfielder Rodri has emerged as a primary talking point in the upcoming Real Madrid presidential elections. Candidate Enrique Riquelme has publicly lauded the Spain international, suggesting he represents exactly what the Spanish giants need in the middle of the park.

Read more »

Jose Mourinho 'convinces' Barcelona's top target to join Real Madrid insteadThe player was pursued by Barcelona but Mourinho has convinced him to join Real instead.

Read more »

Jose Mourinho: Portuguese signs three-year deal to become Real Madrid managerJose Mourinho signs a three-year deal to become Real Madrid head coach for a second time.

Read more »

Mourinho's Second Real Madrid Spell Hinges on Vinicius Junior RelationsJose Mourinho has returned to Real Madrid on a three‑year deal contingent on Florentino Perez's election win, prompting scrutiny over how he will handle star forward Vinicius Junior after the Brazilian's recent racism allegation controversy involving Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni. The episode, which saw a prolonged stoppage and a six‑match ban for Prestianni, could become a defining narrative of Mourinho's renewed tenure.

Read more »