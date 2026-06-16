Joseph Mutabheni: Man with a scar under his eye still on the run from police

Joseph Mutabheni, a 20-year-old man with a scar under his eye, is still on the run from police after breaching his bail from court. He has links to Leeds and Wakefield, as well as Derbyshire, Newcastle and Nottinghamshire. Police are re-issuing their appeal in the hopes someone with information will come forward.

A man with a scar under his eye is still on the run from police. West Yorkshire Police first launched an appeal to help find Joseph Mutabheni in March after he breached his bail from court.

The 20-year-old, who has links to Leeds and Wakefield, is still at large and police are re-issuing their appeal in the hopes someone with information will come forward. He has already been on the run for several months. Joseph Mutabheni is described as 5ft 9in tall, and of medium build. He also has links to Derbyshire, Newcastle and Nottinghamshire.

A police spokesman said: Police are continuing to seek information on the whereabouts of Joseph Mutabheni, who is wanted by officers in relation to a breach of court bail. He is 20 and is described as about 5ft 9 ins tall and of medium build. He is believed to have links to Leeds and Wakefield, as well as Derbyshire, Newcastle and Nottinghamshire. Anyone with any information is urged to call police on 101 or report online quoting reference 13240165590.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Joseph Mutabheni has already been on the run for several months and police are still searching for him. West Yorkshire Police are re-issuing their appeal in the hopes someone with information will come forward





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Joseph Mutabheni West Yorkshire Police Breach Of Bail Leeds Wakefield Derbyshire Newcastle Nottinghamshire

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