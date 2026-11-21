Joseph Webster receives 28-month prison term and indefinite ban from Otley for harassing 84-year-old neighbor and breaching restraining orders.

Joseph Webster has been sentenced to 28 months in prison by Judge Ray Singh at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to two breaches of a restraining order. The sentencing includes an indefinite ban preventing him from entering the town of Otley, where he terrorized an 84-year-old neighbor. Webster, who has 60 convictions from 83 previous offenses, was also evicted from his residence by Leeds City Council to ensure he had no reason to return to the area.

Details of the Persistent Harassment

The court heard that over an 18-month period, the 65-year-old defendant subjected the elderly woman to constant verbal abuse and repeated threats to kill both her and her dog. Prosecutor Bashir Ahmed detailed how Webster would continually bang on the victim's door, displaying a pattern of aggressive behavior that persisted despite a previous suspended sentence which failed to deter him. The judge noted that Webster initially denied the charges by making up lies, only to break the order again and again after his release.

Also read Billy Allison Sentenced For Murder Of Matthew O'Gara In Lichfield

Victim Impact and Safety Measures

The severe impact of this harassment on the victim was highlighted through a statement read in court, revealing she was recently admitted to the hospital after losing weight due to living in constant fear. The terror inflicted by Webster forced the pensioner to stop taking her dog for walks, fearing an encounter with the defendant, and compelled her to keep a knife beside her bed for protection against potential break-ins. Prosecutor Ahmed described the defendant's actions as serious persistent breaches that caused very serious harm and distress to the victim.

Advertisement

Defendant Background and Legal Defense

Webster, who has no fixed abode, possesses a extensive criminal history that includes an arson conviction against a previous neighbor. During the sentencing proceedings, defense counsel Mollie Briggs provided mitigation for her client, stating that he suffers from blatant issues with alcohol. Briggs explained that his drinking problems were exacerbated by the recent deaths of both his son and his sister, though she conceded that these factors served as no excuse for his unacceptable behavior.

Sentencing Outcome and Rehabilitation Plans

Addressing Webster directly, Judge Ray Singh condemned his actions and imposed the 28-month prison term alongside the indefinite restraining order banning him from Otley. To address the behavioral issues cited by the defense, Webster intends to complete an alcohol rehabilitation course while incarcerated. The eviction carried out by Leeds City Council ensures that the defendant cannot return to the property, providing a permanent solution to the neighborhood disturbance he caused.