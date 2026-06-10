Josh Berry Confirms Wood Brothers Racing Will Not Retain Him for 2025 Season

Josh Berry has announced that Wood Brothers Racing will not bring him back for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, making him a free agent after a difficult year with the team. Berry, who won with the No. 21 Ford in 2023, is focusing on finishing the current season strong while seeking a new opportunity.

Josh Berry has been informed by Wood Brothers Racing that they will not retain him for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, ending his tenure in the iconic No. 21 Ford.

Berry, a 35-year-old driver who transitioned from short-track success to NASCAR, expressed gratitude for the opportunity but acknowledged the team's decision to move in a different direction. He emphasized his commitment to finishing the current season strongly while beginning his search for a new ride. Berry's departure adds him to a growing list of upcoming free agents in the Cup Series.

His journey to the premier series included a four-year stint with JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series before he debuted in Cup in 2024, initially substituting for Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing and then securing the Wood Brothers seat. Berry is represented by Kevin Harvick's agency, KHI Management, and is already working with executive Josh Jones on his next steps.

Berry's highlight with Wood Brothers was a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the spring of 2023, which earned him a playoff berth. In the playoffs, he showed speed but was hampered by misfortune, ultimately finishing 21st in the regular season standings after the reset. The 2024 season, however, has been a significant struggle for Berry and the Wood Brothers team, which receives technical support from Team Penske.

Outside of teammate Ryan Blaney's success, the Penske-Ford alliance has faced widespread difficulties. Berry currently sits 30th in the championship with only two top-ten finishes, at Daytona and Martinsville. He maintains that his driving ability has not diminished, stating he is the same competitor who won at Las Vegas and nearly won at New Hampshire in the playoffs.

He attributes the team's poor performance to various challenges and sees his situation as a test of resilience, both professionally and as a lesson for his children on handling adversity. Amid speculation, Berry was not surprised by the decision, having heard rumors that development driver Jesse Love is the likely successor in the No. 21 car. He admitted his own performance this season put him in a vulnerable position, noting that better results would have changed the conversation.

While he expressed disappointment, Berry remained optimistic about future opportunities, asserting that his skill set remains intact and that he can still compete at a high level. He is prepared to work diligently with his representation to explore all options for 2025, though he has no specific expectations or plans. Berry's focus now is on closing out the 2024 season with dignity and trying to improve results in the remaining races to positively influence his market value.

The decision underscores the performance-driven nature of NASCAR, where even past winners can become free agents following a difficult season





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Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing NASCAR Cup Series Free Agent 2025 Season Jesse Love

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