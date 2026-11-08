Josh Brolin And Kathryn Boyd Renew Vows With Daughters In Las Vegas

Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn Boyd celebrate their 10th anniversary by renewing vows at Las Vegas chapel with daughters Westlyn and Chapel, officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

Actor Josh Brolin recently shared intimate family moments with fans as he celebrated a significant milestone with his wife, Kathryn Boyd. The couple renewed their wedding vows at the iconic Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas over the weekend. This special event coincided with their 10th wedding anniversary, marking a decade since they first said 'I do' in September 2016.

Vow Renewal Ceremony Details

The 58-year-old actor and his 39-year-old wife posted a joint update on Instagram to commemorate the occasion. Photos from the event showed the family posing together in front of the famous chapel's white facade. Brolin and Boyd flashed warm smiles while holding their two young daughters, Westlyn and Chapel, for the camera. The couple's son and daughter appeared happy and relaxed during the photoshoot. Red heart emojis were digitally added to some images to cover the children's faces, preserving their privacy while still showcasing the joyful moment. Brolin used the platform to share these rare glimpses of his personal life with his millions of followers.

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Celebrity Wedding Venue Significance

The Little White Wedding Chapel holds a legendary status in entertainment history. Many high-profile celebrities have exchanged vows at this specific Las Vegas location over the years. Previous famous couples include Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Frank Sinatra, Joe Jonas, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. By choosing this venue, Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd joined an exclusive list of Hollywood figures. The chapel is known for its quick service and iconic aesthetic, which fits the glamorous yet casual vibe of the Brolin family's celebration. The venue offers various themes and packages for couples seeking a memorable Las Vegas wedding experience.

Family Attire And Styling Choices

Both Brolin and Boyd opted for stylish yet comfortable outfits for the ceremony. Kathryn Boyd wore a sleeveless off-white dress that featured sheer material on the skirt portion. Her long blonde hair was parted in the middle and flowed in light waves past her shoulders. She completed her look with knee-high brown cowboy boots. Josh Brolin chose a more casual ensemble consisting of an unbuttoned black shirt and blue jeans. He paired this with black shoes and black sunglasses. Their daughters, Westlyn, who is eight years old, and Chapel, who is five years old, wore dresses for the special occasion. One photo showed a daughter resting on a couch with a flower bouquet in her hand.

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Elvis Presley Impersonator Officiant

The vow renewal was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, adding a classic Las Vegas touch to the ceremony. Photos showed the impersonator strutting on the sidewalk as he headed to the chapel. The couple shared romantic kisses during the event. After the ceremony ended, they excitedly tossed their arms into the air in celebration. Brolin and Boyd also posed for lighthearted photos in front of the Fabulous Las Vegas sign outside the chapel. These images captured the fun and festive atmosphere of their anniversary weekend. The Elvis impersonator was also pictured walking along the busy Las Vegas Strip under warm sunshine.

Relationship History And Milestones

Brolin and Boyd first met in 2013 when she worked as his assistant on the movie Oldboy. They began dating in 2014 and became engaged in 2015. The couple made their red carpet debut that same year. They originally married in September 2016 in North Carolina with close family and friends in attendance. Their first daughter, Westlyn, was born in 2018, and their second child, Chapel, was welcomed in 2020. The couple recently celebrated their 10th anniversary by sharing special Instagram tributes. Brolin posted a black and white photo of himself kissing his wife. He wrote a heartfelt caption noting that in ten years, he had never seen her without a costume or heard her without an accent. He described living outside the radius of her circus as something he has never experienced. The Daily Mail reached out to representatives of Josh Brolin for additional comment, but no response has been provided yet.