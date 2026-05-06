Josh Duggar Claims Family Abandoned Him After Molestation Scandal in Prison Letter

Josh Duggar, the former star of 19 Kids and Counting, has accused his family of abandoning him after his past molestation of four sisters was revealed. In a letter from prison, Duggar expressed his devastation at being cut off by his family and criticized their handling of the scandal. He is currently serving a 12-year sentence for possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Josh Duggar , the disgraced former star of the reality show 19 Kids and Counting, has expressed deep resentment toward his family for their handling of the scandal surrounding his past misconduct.

In a letter written from federal prison, where he is serving a 12-year and seven-month sentence for possessing child sexual abuse materials, Duggar accused his family of abandoning him after it was revealed in 2015 that he had molested four of his sisters as a teenager. The 38-year-old claimed that no one in the family stood by him and his wife, Anna, during the fallout, leaving them devastated and isolated.

Duggar wrote that he and Anna felt cut off from public view and kept at arm's length by most of the family, despite his mother, Michelle Duggar, offering private support. He also criticized his parents for prioritizing public relations over family relationships, stating that they seemed more concerned with saving the family's image and their reality show than with supporting him and his wife.

Duggar's letter, obtained by People, came after his conviction in 2022 for downloading and possessing hundreds of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse. The former reality star, who is scheduled for release in October 2032, also urged his mother to reflect on her role in the situation and to make changes to prevent similar situations from happening to other children in the future.

Duggar's allegations of molestation first came to light in 2015, when a family friend reported the incidents to law enforcement. Although the statute of limitations had expired, the revelations led to the cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting by TLC. Duggar's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, acknowledged the allegations and stated that their son had confessed to the misconduct and apologized privately.

However, Duggar was never charged for the molestation due to the expired statute of limitations. In his letter, Duggar lamented the way his family handled the scandal, stating that it felt as if life went on for his 18 siblings while he and Anna were left to deal with the consequences alone.

He also defended his younger brother, Joseph, who was recently arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a nine-year-old girl, suggesting that the family's focus on public relations contributed to the ongoing issues. Duggar's case has been a subject of intense public scrutiny, with many questioning the family's handling of the situation and the broader implications for child protection within conservative Christian communities.

The former reality star's conviction for child pornography has further tarnished the family's reputation, raising concerns about the well-being of children in similar environments. Despite his imprisonment, Duggar continues to maintain contact with his family, though his relationship with them remains strained. His letter to his mother highlights the ongoing tensions and the deep-seated issues that have plagued the Duggar family for years





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Josh Duggar 19 Kids And Counting Molestation Scandal Child Sexual Abuse Reality TV

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