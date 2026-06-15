Josh Duggar's Attorney Responds to Reports of Transfer to New Medical Facility

Josh Duggar's attorney has responded to reports that the convicted sex offender has been moved to a new medical facility. Duggar, 38, was transferred on May 29 from Texas's Federal Correctional Institute, Seagoville, to Federal Medical Center, Fort Worth, according to records reviewed by the Daily Mail.

Josh Duggar 's attorney has responded to reports that the convicted sex offender has been moved to a new medical facility. Duggar, 38, was transferred on May 29 from Texas's Federal Correctional Institute, Seagoville, to Federal Medical Center , Fort Worth , according to records reviewed by the Daily Mail.

The nature of the facility, which also houses Tiger King star Joe Exotic, raised questions about Duggar's health. However, his attorney, Beau Brindley, claimed that the move was merely part of a 'routine' transfer and that Duggar's health was not a factor in the transfer. The latest developments in Duggar's incarceration come after his younger brother, Joseph, asked a judge to allow his legal team to directly question investigators who spoke to the nine-year-old alleged victim.

Duggar's transfer to FMC Fort Worth, which specializes in treating prisoners for physical and mental health needs, has raised questions about his health. However, Brindley has alleged that Duggar's health was not a factor in the transfer. Duggar is currently serving a prison sentence of about 12 1/2 years in his 2021 conviction for receiving and possessing material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

It was not immediately clear why Duggar was transferred, as it did not necessarily mean he had health issues that needed to be tended to. Duggar's attorney, Beau Brindley, previously told the Daily Mail that his office was 'investigating to verify Josh's well-being' amid the transfer. He added, 'the Bureau of Prisons does not provide us with advance notice of prisoner transfers for security reasons.

' Duggar's younger brother, Joseph, has also been in the news recently after he was arrested in Arkansas in March over allegations that he molested a minor during a Florida vacation in 2020. Joseph asked a judge to allow his legal team to directly question investigators who spoke to the nine-year-old alleged victim. The move has raised questions about the Duggar family's treatment of women and children.

Duggar's transfer to FMC Fort Worth has also raised questions about his health, as the facility specializes in treating prisoners for physical and mental health needs. However, Brindley has alleged that Duggar's health was not a factor in the transfer. Duggar is currently serving a prison sentence of about 12 1/2 years in his 2021 conviction for receiving and possessing material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He is set to be released on February 2, 2033, after serving seven years of his incarceration. The move has also raised questions about the Bureau of Prisons' handling of Duggar's case. The Bureau of Prisons has declined to comment on Duggar's health, citing privacy laws. Duggar's transfer to FMC Fort Worth has also raised questions about his relationship with his wife, Anna, and his children.

The Duggar family has been in the news recently due to Josh's conviction and his younger brother Joseph's arrest. The family's treatment of women and children has also been under scrutiny. Josh Duggar is currently serving a prison sentence of about 12 1/2 years in his 2021 conviction for receiving and possessing material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He is set to be released on February 2, 2033, after serving seven years of his incarceration.

The move has also raised questions about the Duggar family's treatment of women and children. The Duggar family has been in the news recently due to Josh's conviction and his younger brother Joseph's arrest. The family's treatment of women and children has also been under scrutiny. Josh Duggar's transfer to FMC Fort Worth has also raised questions about his health, as the facility specializes in treating prisoners for physical and mental health needs.

However, Brindley has alleged that Duggar's health was not a factor in the transfer. Duggar is currently serving a prison sentence of about 12 1/2 years in his 2021 conviction for receiving and possessing material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He is set to be released on February 2, 2033, after serving seven years of his incarceration. The move has also raised questions about the Bureau of Prisons' handling of Duggar's case.

The Bureau of Prisons has declined to comment on Duggar's health, citing privacy laws





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