Josh Duggar's Prison Sentence Extended, Placed in Solitary Confinement Amidst Appeal

Josh Duggar, convicted of possessing child pornography, will spend an additional two months in prison and is in solitary confinement. His appeal, based on a technicality, is under review.

Former reality television star Josh Duggar will remain in prison for an additional two months and has been placed in solitary confinement following a rules violation.

The 38-year-old, convicted in 2021 of possessing child sexual abuse material, was originally scheduled for release in August 2032, but his sentence has now been extended to February 2, 2033. This marks the third extension to his approximately 12.5-year sentence. Duggar is currently incarcerated at FCI Seagoville, a low-security federal correctional facility in Texas. His cousin, Amy Duggar King, revealed on social media that he is once again in solitary confinement due to a rules infraction.

Duggar’s legal team is currently appealing his conviction, arguing a technicality related to the timing of his appeal submissions. He appeared virtually in court last week, claiming his previous legal representation was incompetent for not questioning access to the computer where the illicit images were found. He also alleges that a Department of Justice expert provided false testimony and that the release of a police report detailing past molestation allegations prejudiced his trial.

However, federal authorities contend that Duggar’s appeal materials were not submitted before the deadline, a claim supported by mail logs from the correctional facility. The judge is still reviewing this deadline issue before addressing the merits of the appeal itself. The case has drawn significant attention, particularly given the Duggar family’s history and the cancellation of their television show, '17 Kids and Counting,' following prior allegations of sexual misconduct.

The initial conviction stemmed from Duggar amassing a substantial collection of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including depictions of prepubescent children and sadistic abuse. This conviction followed years after allegations surfaced regarding the molestation of five young girls – four sisters and a babysitter – in the early 2000s. These earlier allegations led to the immediate cancellation of the family’s television program in 2015.

Duggar’s current appeal hinges on whether the court will accept his claims of procedural errors and ineffective counsel. The U.S. Attorney’s Office maintains that his appeal was filed after the designated deadline, potentially jeopardizing his chances of a retrial or release. The Duggar family has yet to issue a comprehensive statement regarding the latest developments in the case, but the situation continues to unfold with significant legal and public scrutiny





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Josh Duggar Child Pornography Prison Sentence Appeal Solitary Confinement

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