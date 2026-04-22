Josh Groban Engaged to Actress Natalie McQueen at Disneyland

Singer Josh Groban has announced his engagement to actress Natalie McQueen after four years of dating. The romantic proposal took place at Disneyland Resort in California, with a beautiful floral setting at Snow White's Grotto. Celebrities have flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

Singer Josh Groban and actress Natalie McQueen are celebrating their engagement after four years of dating. The proposal took place at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, specifically at Snow White's Grotto, which was beautifully decorated with flowers.

Groban shared the joyous news on social media, expressing that McQueen is his best friend and that sharing life with her is his happiest place. He also thanked Disney Weddings for creating a magical experience. The couple also captured a moment inside Sleeping Beauty Castle, with the King Arthur Carrousel visible in the background. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings offer engagement arrangements ranging from $500 to over $10,000.

The engagement ring itself is a stunning 'true antique marquis' diamond, co-designed by Groban with Tiffany Chao of Auroro. McQueen expressed her delight with the ring, stating it perfectly captures her style and preferences. The announcement has been met with an outpouring of congratulations from fellow celebrities, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Michael Bublé, Bernadette Peters, John Stamos, and Rita Wilson, among others.

Groban and McQueen have enjoyed a globetrotting relationship, with McQueen accompanying him on his recent Gems World Tour to France, Australia, Japan, and Taiwan. They have also expanded their family by adopting two dogs, Stevie and George. Groban, who is one step away from achieving EGOT status, is preparing to release his tenth studio album, 'Cinematic,' on May 8th, featuring songs inspired by iconic movies.

He will also embark on a new tour on June 2nd, with Jennifer Hudson as a special guest. McQueen, a West End actress, has seemingly focused on her relationship since meeting Groban, with her last role being Jill in 'Jack & The Beanstalk' at the London Palladium in 2022-2023. It is worth noting that Groban previously dated Katy Perry between 2008 and 2009, who is currently facing investigation regarding allegations of sexual assault.

This engagement marks a new and exciting chapter for Groban and McQueen, filled with love, happiness, and the promise of a future together





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