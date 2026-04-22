Josh Groban Engaged to Actress Natalie McQueen at Disneyland

Singer Josh Groban has announced his engagement to actress Natalie McQueen after four years of dating. The romantic proposal took place at Disneyland Resort, and the couple shared the happy news with fans on social media.

Singer Josh Groban and actress Natalie McQueen are celebrating their engagement after four years of dating. The proposal took place at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, specifically at Snow White's Grotto, which was beautifully decorated with flowers.

Groban shared the joyous news on social media, expressing that sharing his life with McQueen is his happiest place. The couple also captured a moment inside Sleeping Beauty Castle, with the King Arthur Carrousel adding to the magical backdrop. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings offers engagement arrangements ranging from $500 to over $10,000. The engagement ring itself is a stunning 'true antique marquis' diamond, co-designed by Groban with Tiffany Chao of Auroro.

McQueen expressed her delight with the ring, stating it perfectly captures her style and preferences. The announcement has been met with an outpouring of congratulations from fellow celebrities, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Michael Bublé, Bernadette Peters, John Stamos, and Rita Wilson, among others. The couple have been inseparable, with McQueen accompanying Groban on his recent Gems World Tour across France, Australia, Japan, and Taiwan. They have also expanded their family by adopting two dogs, Stevie and George.

Groban, known for his powerful vocals and nearing EGOT status, is preparing to release his tenth studio album, 'Cinematic,' on May 8th, featuring songs inspired by iconic films. He will also embark on a new tour in June, alongside Jennifer Hudson. McQueen, a West End actress who last appeared in 'Jack & The Beanstalk' at the London Palladium, appears to have focused on supporting Groban's career since their relationship began.

It's worth noting that Groban previously dated Katy Perry between 2008 and 2009, who is currently facing investigation regarding allegations of sexual assault. This engagement marks a new and exciting chapter for both Groban and McQueen, filled with love, music, and magical moments





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Josh Groban Engaged to Actress Natalie McQueen at DisneylandSinger Josh Groban has announced his engagement to actress Natalie McQueen after four years of dating. The romantic proposal took place at Disneyland Resort in California, with a beautiful floral setting at Snow White's Grotto. Celebrities have flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

Read more »