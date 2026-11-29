Influencer Josh Ordonez asks President Donald Trump to intervene after his Finnish wife Sanna Ordonez was arrested by ICE at an Orange County airport, citing a contradiction with the President's comments on Nordic immigration.

California-based influencer Josh Ordonez has publicly appealed to President Donald Trump to intervene in the detention of his wife, Sanna Maarit Ordonez, by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The urgent plea comes after the Finnish national was arrested by federal officers at an Orange County airport on October 9 while returning from a birthday trip to Las Vegas with her husband. Ordonez highlighted a perceived contradiction in the current administration's stance, noting that President Trump has previously expressed a desire to increase immigration from Nordic countries such as Finland, Sweden, and Denmark.

The Arrest At Orange County Airport

Sanna Ordonez was intercepted by five immigration agents immediately after stepping off a chartered flight operated by semi-private airline JAX on October 9. According to Josh Ordonez, his wife was initially unaware of the situation, appearing to smile and laugh as she trailed behind with their luggage. The influencer described the moment as seemingly innocuous until agents approached the couple, claiming they simply wanted to ask a few questions about their travel status.

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The situation escalated rapidly during the encounter, with Josh Ordonez alleging that a female agent pinned his wife against a car before taking her into custody. The arrest occurred at a runway in Orange County, California, transforming what was meant to be the end of an idyllic weekend into a humiliating ordeal involving shackles and a prison cell in the freezing California desert. The couple was traveling on a charter flight that landed at the regional airport after their trip to Las Vegas.

Pending Green Card Status and Legal Arguments

Ordonez insisted that his wife has no criminal record and entered the United States legally, possessing valid documentation for her entry. The couple had filed for a marriage-based green card and adjustment of status paperwork prior to the incident. On the morning of the arrest, they had checked the status of their applications on the USCIS website, which indicated that their case was still pending receipt. Ordonez stated they showed the agents this confirmation, believing they were on the correct side of immigration rules.

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Despite the pending status showing on the official government portal, agents told the couple that because the applications had not yet been approved, Sanna Ordonez did not have legal status. One agent allegedly remarked that if the status had read approved, they would have allowed them to leave. Ordonez described the interaction as a good cop and bad cop routine, with one masked agent taunting the pair by saying they would love not to arrest them.

Contradiction With Presidential Nordic Comments

The influencer directed his frustration toward President Donald Trump, citing specific remarks made at a rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, on December 9, 2025. At that event, the President stated he wanted more immigrants from Nordic countries, questioning why the United States only took people from s***hole countries. He explicitly asked Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland to send some people, describing them as nice compared to those from Somalia and other disaster zones.

Ordonez pointed to the President's persistent praise of Finland and its people during diplomatic exchanges as further evidence of the contradiction. He questioned why his Finnish wife was being held in an ICE prison if the President genuinely wanted more immigrants from her home country. Ordonez expressed disbelief that a statement about welcoming Nordic immigrants would not apply to his wife, suggesting the rhetoric was either not meant literally or was being ignored in practice.

Escalation During Recording and Current Status

The demeanor of the immigration agents reportedly changed when Josh Ordonez began recording the interaction. He claimed that the agents, many of whom were masked, suddenly shielded themselves with paperwork and stopped their polite questioning. The influencer stated that the well-mannered treatment evaporated the moment he started documenting the encounter, leading to a more aggressive approach by the officers.

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Sanna Ordonez remains in ICE detention as her husband seeks to overturn the decision and secure her release. The incident has drawn attention to the legal gray areas surrounding pending immigration applications and the enforcement discretion exercised by federal agents at airports. Ordonez continues to argue that the treatment of his wife contradicts the stated immigration priorities of the current administration regarding Nordic nationals.