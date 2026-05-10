Josh Tapper, Former Gogglebox Star, Elected as a Labour Councillor

Josh Tapper, a former Gogglebox star, has been elected as a Labour Councillor for the Underhill ward in the London Borough of Barnet. He won the seat in the 2026 local elections, defeating his fellow Labour candidate Zahra Beg. His sister Amy congratulated him on Instagram, sharing a beaming snap of him.

Former Gogglebox star Josh Tapper has been elected as a Labour Councillor , winning a seat in local government after being elected as a Labour councillor for the Underhill ward in the London Borough of Barnet.

He received 1,128 votes, defeating his fellow Labour candidate Zahra Beg in the 2026 local elections. His sister Amy congratulated him on Instagram, sharing a beaming snap of him. Josh first appeared on the Channel 4 show in 2013 at just 15 years old, alongside his parents and sister Amy during the programme's debut series. He left Gogglebox in 2017 after securing a Civil Service apprenticeship, later moving into politics.

His campaign focused on improving the economy, increasing police presence, and improving public services. He aims to raise standards in public life and show people that 'we can have something fundamentally better.





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Josh Tapper Labour Councillor Underhill Ward London Borough Of Barnet Channel 4 Show Gogglebox Civil Service Apprenticeship Politics Economy Police Presence Public Services Improving Standards Fundamentally Better

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