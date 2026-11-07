Josh Tongue Out of Australia Tour With Toe Injury as England Beat WA

Josh Tongue exits England's white-ball tour due to injury. Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid shine in the warm-up victory over Western Australia in Perth.

England fast bowler Josh Tongue has been ruled out of the remainder of the national team's white-ball tour of Australia following a toe injury. The player will return to the United Kingdom immediately to undergo further medical assessment on his left big toe, removing a key bowling option from the squad ahead of the upcoming international fixtures.

Injury Details and Squad Impact

Tongue sat out of England's ninety-two-run warm-up victory over Western Australia on Saturday in Perth. His absence represents a significant blow to the touring party's bowling resources just before the first One Day International against Australia, which is scheduled for Friday. The decision to send him home highlights the severity of the injury, forcing selectors to adjust their playing eleven for the imminent tri-series.

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Archer and Rashid Shine in Perth

Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid delivered impressive performances to help England bowl Western Australia out for one hundred and fifty-nine runs. Archer, who had been rested for the ODI tri-series in Pakistan, claimed three wickets for thirty-four runs from his eight overs. Rashid, who was previously overlooked for that tour in favor of Liam Dawson, took four wickets for thirty-five runs in just seven and a half overs, dismantling the local batting lineup.

England Batting Performance Details

England posted a competitive total of two hundred and fifty-one runs in forty-eight overs after winning the toss. Ben Duckett continued his excellent recent form by topping the score with fifty-nine runs, building on his back-to-back centuries against Sri Lanka in the earlier tri-series. Captain Harry Brook contributed twenty-seven runs, but several other top-order batters failed to convert their starts into significant scores.

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Lower Order Support and Local Response

The innings was stabilized by crucial lower-order contributions from Will Jacks, who scored thirty-four runs, and Liam Dawson, who remained not out on forty-four runs. These efforts lifted the team past the two-hundred mark despite a slump that saw the tourists lose wickets for fifteen runs at one stage. In response, Western Australia never posed a serious threat to the target, with Corey Wasley top-scoring with forty-one and Cameron Bancroft adding thirty-two before being dismissed.

Future Schedule and Player Availability

England now turns its attention to the first of three ODIs against Australia in Friday's fixture, followed by a five-match Twenty20 International series. Jacob Bethell remains unavailable for selection as he continues his recovery from a knee injury that has sidelined him since July. The team must now regroup with a depleted bowling attack as they prepare for the high-stakes bilateral encounters against their fierce rivals.