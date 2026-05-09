The comedian Josh Widdicombe has reportedly impressed BBC bosses, making him a strong contender to host the popular dance show. Other celebrities like Emma Willis, Rylan Clark, Alison Hammond, and Alex Jones have also been mentioned as potential hosts.

Josh Widdicombe emerges as shock favourite to host Strictly Come Dancing after impressing BBC bosses. If he secures the role, he will be the first male host since Bruce Forsyth .

Celebrities like Emma Willis, Rylan Clark, Alison Hammond, and Alex Jones have also been tipped for the role. A top-secret location in London was used for the final test, where shortlisted stars battled it out in full-scale dress rehearsals with a judging panel and live band. The chosen few were watched closely, and a decision is expected soon





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Strictly Come Dancing Josh Widdicombe BBC Bosses Bruce Forsyth Emma Willis Rylan Clark Alison Hammond Alex Jones Top-Secret Location Final Test Shortlisted Stars Judging Panel Live Band

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