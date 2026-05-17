Josh Widdicombe Puns About Being the 'S**t Middle-aged Bloke' on Strictly; Then, He's Named as the New Host

After Josh Widdicombe made light of his appearance on the show during the 2024 Christmas special, the Daily Mail reported that he had been named as the new host of Strictly Come Dancing 2026. Fans are now waiting for the official announcement of his new role, alongside Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe.

Josh Widdicombe joked he was the 's**t middle-aged bloke' on Strictly, just hours before it was 'revealed' he is set to become the show's new host.

The comedian, 43, was referring to his appearance on the show during the 2024 Christmas special when he danced dressed as a penguin with Karen Hauer. Recalling the experience, he told the crowd, 'I had the worst day of my career.

' Realising he was the worst dancer, he added, 'I am Adrian Chiles, je suis Jeremy Vine, that is who I am. ' Meanwhile, reports emerged that Josh will be joining the lineup alongside Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe after impressing BBC bosses. Josh's presence alongside Emma and Johannes, who is reportedly set to join, is set to make it a family-friendly lineup for the show.

A source revealed that the bosses believe Josh is ideal to take the show into a new era and that he can handle a live audience and is razor-sharp. It is likely to serve as a replacement for Claudia's comedic energy and help put contestants at ease, while Emma is expected to steer the show





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Josh Widdicombe Strictly Come Dancing Host Audience Dance Penguin Karen Hauer Christmas Special BBC Bosses Family-Friendly Lineup

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