Joshua Jackson Spotted Holding Hands with Model Olivia Burgess After Flirty Appearance with Katie Holmes at Tribeca

Actor Joshua Jackson seen on a hand-holding NYC stroll with model Olivia Burgess, following a romantic-red-carpet moment with co-star Katie Holmes at the Tribeca Festival. Details on both sightings and Jackson's recent personal history.

Actor Joshua Jackson , 47, has sparked new romance speculation after he was seen holding hands with model Olivia Burgess during a casual outing in New York City this past weekend.

The sighting comes just one day after Jackson was spotted sharing a flirty, hand-holding moment with his co-star and former Dawson's Creek girlfriend, Katie Holmes, at the Tribeca Festival screening of their new film Happy Hours. Jackson and Burgess were observed strolling through Manhattan on Sunday, enjoying lighthearted moments that included the dancer causing the actor to laugh heartily.

Burgess, who has a background as a backup dancer for Beyoncé and has modeled for brands like Jean Paul Gaultier and The Gap, was dressed in black-and-white checkered shorts, a black tank top, and chic black loafers. Jackson kept his style relaxed, wearing cream-colored trousers and a white shirt with rolled sleeves. For the Happy Hours event, Holmes wrote, directed, and starred in the film alongside Jackson.

The pair previously had a brief relationship during the early seasons of Dawson's Creek. On the red carpet, Jackson expressed deep affection and respect for Holmes, calling their past relationship a core personal and professional connection. He praised her for creating a space for them to reunite and tell a "beautiful, hopeful, real human story," adding that it was "magical" to work together again.

Holmes described their working relationship as "sacred" and noted they had long talked about collaborating again without knowing what project would materialize. Happy Hours, which also stars Mary-Louise Parker, Joe Tippett, and Constance Wu, centers on former sweethearts who reconnect and navigate careers, family, and renewed romance. Jackson's personal life has been in focus following his divorce from actress Jodie Turner-Smith, which was finalized in 2024 after she filed in 2023. The former couple shares six-year-old daughter Juno.

Jackson was also briefly linked to actress Lupita Nyong'o, with that breakup confirmed in 2024. The recent sightings with both Holmes and Burgess have fueled ongoing media interest in the actor's romantic life, though no official confirmations have been made regarding either relationship





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Joshua Jackson Olivia Burgess Katie Holmes Dawson's Creek Tribeca Festival Happy Hours Romance Rumors Celebrity Relationships Jodie Turner-Smith Divorce

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