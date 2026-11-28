Joshua Kimmich admits to an inexcusable red card against Hamburg, causing Bayern Munich to play with ten men and drawing 0-0 in a tense Bundesliga encounter.

Joshua Kimmich has issued a sincere apology to his Bayern Munich teammates after a bizarre on-field incident resulted in a straight red card during a goalless draw against Hamburg. The veteran midfielder, aged 31, was dismissed just before the halftime break for pulling an opponent's hair, a reaction that left the club with a youthful squad struggling to maintain defensive stability for the remainder of the match. This event occurred on Saturday and added a layer of frustration to an already challenging week for the German giants.

Kimmich Admits Unjustified Action Against Hamburg

The core incident involved Kimmich reacting to a shove from his opponent by grabbing and pulling the player's hair, an action that prompted the referee to immediately brandish a straight red card. Kimmich did not attempt to justify his behavior in post-match comments, describing the action as completely unnecessary and extremely stupid. He emphasized that there was no prior animosity or altercation between himself and the Hamburg player prior to the shove, making his reaction particularly confusing to himself and observers alike.

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Reflecting on the moment, Kimmich stated that even an hour after the whistle, he could not fully comprehend why he acted in such a manner. He described the incident as a moment of madness and a big mistake that was completely inexcusable given the team's current circumstances. The midfielder expressed genuine remorse for his behavior, acknowledging that it was not characteristic of his usual professional conduct on the pitch.

Impact of Red Card on Bayern Squad and Standings

The dismissal of Kimmich placed immense pressure on Bayern Munich, who were already navigating a severe injury crisis that had forced manager Vincent Kompany to use a starting lineup for the first time in over eight and a half years. Losing a senior figure like Kimmich left the inexperienced side to battle through the entire second half with ten men against Hamburg. Despite the numerical disadvantage and the pressure of protecting a clean sheet, the young players showed significant resilience to secure a point from the match.

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The goalless result keeps Bayern Munich in second place in the Bundesliga table with 23 points. They remain a single point behind league leaders Borussia Dortmund, who have a match in hand and are scheduled to face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. The standings remain tight, as third-placed Freiburg, with 22 points, will take on fourth-placed RB Leipzig, with 21 points, on Sunday, with the winner of that matchup moving above Bayern in the hierarchy.

Kimmich's Controversy and Club's Response to Leadership

This on-field incident capped a turbulent period for Kimmich, who had previously sparked controversy by criticizing the Bayern Munich board, specifically Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. He had publicly condemned their comments regarding Jamal Musiala's health issues and potential pay cut, labeling their stance as not being the Bayern way. Despite reported irritation among the club's leadership regarding these criticisms, Bayern Munich officially confirmed that Kimmich would face no internal sanctions.

Kimmich continued to struggle to find words to explain his thought process during the flashpoint against Hamburg, noting that he would normally never engage in such behavior. He reiterated his apology to the team, stating that given the overall situation the club is in, his actions were inexcusable. He expressed relief that the team managed to pick up a point despite the red card, highlighting the collective effort required to maintain their position in the competitive league standings.