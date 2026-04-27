Joshua vs. Fury: The Dream Fight is Officially On!

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have finally signed a contract to fight, with the bout expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2026. The fight will be broadcasted exclusively on Netflix.

The long-awaited clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is officially on, confirmed by Turki Alalshikh , Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia , via a post on social media platform X. This monumental bout, a decade in the making, has finally been signed, promising a showdown between Britain’s two heavyweight titans.

The fight is currently slated for the fourth quarter of the year – October, November, or December – contingent upon Joshua successfully navigating a preparatory fight against Kristian Prenga. This confirmation ends years of speculation, false starts, and complex negotiations that have captivated the boxing world.

The agreement represents a significant victory for boxing fans who have eagerly anticipated this contest, viewing it as a defining moment in the careers of both fighters and a potential unification of the heavyweight division. The financial implications are also substantial, with the fight expected to generate significant revenue through ticket sales, pay-per-view purchases, and sponsorship deals. The location is expected to be Saudi Arabia, continuing the trend of major boxing events being held in the Kingdom.

Anthony Joshua’s path to the Fury fight includes a warm-up bout against the undefeated Kristian Prenga on July 25th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the Esports World Cup event. Prenga, an Albanian fighter with a perfect 21-0 record, boasting 20 knockouts, presents a formidable challenge. While considered a stepping stone, Joshua will need to demonstrate his sharpness and power against Prenga to ensure he enters the Fury fight in peak condition.

The recent exchange between Joshua and Fury following Fury’s victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov highlighted the simmering tension and competitive spirit between the two. Fury directly challenged Joshua, leading to a heated verbal exchange where Joshua asserted his dominance and accused Fury of previously avoiding him. This public confrontation further fueled the anticipation for their eventual meeting in the ring.

Joshua also alluded to personal challenges he has been facing, referencing a car crash in December that tragically claimed the lives of two friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, and the emotional toll it has taken on him. He emphasized his need to prioritize personal matters while simultaneously preparing for the biggest fight of his career. The confirmation of the fight aligns with previous announcements from Netflix, who secured exclusive broadcasting rights for the event.

Netflix had previously teased the fight with a social media post stating, 'It's happening. Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua. This autumn, from the UK. LIVE only on Netflix.

' This partnership signifies Netflix’s growing investment in live sports content, aiming to attract and retain subscribers through high-profile events. The deal underscores the increasing convergence of sports and entertainment, with streaming platforms vying for exclusive rights to major sporting competitions. Joshua, in a subsequent interview, acknowledged the ongoing negotiations and expressed his readiness to face Fury, but also stressed the importance of addressing personal matters following the tragic accident.

He reiterated his belief that he controls the narrative and that Fury ultimately works for him, a sentiment that reflects his confidence and determination. The fight promises to be a spectacle, not only for its sporting significance but also for the compelling narratives surrounding both fighters. The collision of these two British boxing icons is set to be a defining moment in the sport, captivating audiences worldwide and solidifying their legacies





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Anthony Joshua Tyson Fury Boxing Heavyweight Fight Netflix Saudi Arabia Turki Alalshikh Kristian Prenga

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